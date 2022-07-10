See the dollar and the exchange rate this Friday – 07/08/2022 – Market

Markets swung this Friday (8) at the mercy of data that showed a fine line between the risks of persistent global inflation and an abrupt slowdown in the world economy caused by rising interest rates.

The instability of risk assets during the day, replicating this week’s pattern, reinforced the idea that investors are still looking for clues about when the process of raising interest rates in the United States will put a brake on the country’s inflation and what will be the cost.

At the same time, China announced a billion-dollar stimulus package that boosted the commodity sector, but further disrupted the market’s compass.

This Friday, the real showed the biggest gain against the dollar among the main currencies. The Brazilian currency was also the most valued among emerging countries.

At the close of the domestic exchange market, the spot commercial dollar fell by 1.42%, quoted at R$5.2680. As a result, the American currency accumulated a weekly drop of 1.01% against the real. This same week, on Wednesday (6), the dollar reached R$ 5.42, the highest price since January.

Daniel Miraglia, chief economist at Integral Group, considers the expectation of increased exports of commodities to China the most important factor for the exchange rate this week.

Beijing announced on Thursday (7) a package of US$ 220 billion (R$ 1.16 trillion) in infrastructure investments in the country, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Ibovespa falls on the day, but advances in a week of turmoil

The Brazilian Stock Exchange followed the volatility of global markets. The Ibovespa index ended the day down 0.43%, at 100,288 points, after a session of ups and downs. In the accumulated result for the week, there was a high of 1.35%.

In the United States, the main indices had mixed performances. The Dow Jones Large Value Companies indicator fell 0.15%. The Nasdaq index for technology companies with growth potential rose 0.12%. The S&P 500, a benchmark for the New York Stock Exchange, advanced 0.08% on the day and added 1.94% this week.

Data on the strong generation of jobs in the United States focused attention. The country opened 372,000 jobs in the urban sector in June, well above the expectation of 268,000 jobs, according to an estimate by Reuters.

This result can be observed from two points of view. Looking at the full part of the glass, the information removes the prospect of an immediate global recession, as it shows that the main economy of the planet remains heated.

“The employment report came out very strong, removing in the short term the possibility of recession, which is the big theme in the market”, commented Wagner Varejão, specialist at Valor Investimentos.

But the view of the glass half empty makes analysts believe that the Fed will raise its interest rate by 0.75 percentage point at the end of this month, repeating the hike applied in June and which was the highest since 1994. It is precisely the accelerated monetary tightening of the Fed that has made the world fear recession.

Miraglia, from Integral Group, says that some bullish movements, within a period of sharp market downturn, occur when investors assess that the recession is already very close and, consequently, the stocks have already bottomed. Employment data, however, showed that this has not yet occurred.

“The market has not yet found which interest rate in the United States is the one that will make the economy cool down to bring inflation to the center of the target”, commented the economist.

On Thursday, the exchange rate also decelerated externally, while the Ibovespa rose 2.04%. The strength of the commodities sector propelled the Stock Exchange’s benchmark index to breathe above 100,000 points for the first time in six trading sessions.​

At the time, a weekly report on unemployment insurance in the United States showed an increase in requests for new benefits.

As contradictory as this may seem in relation to Friday’s movement, the previous day’s information, which indicated weakness in the US labor market, was interpreted as a sign that the Fed was managing to tame inflation in the country and, thus, would be able to slow down the rate at which its interest rate rises.

Despite the attention focused abroad, the political news also caused fluctuations in the market due to the vote on the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to break the spending ceiling and circumvent electoral legislation to open public coffers less than three months before the elections.

The fiscal risk borne by the PEC helped push up short-term DI (Interbank Deposits) interest curves, revealing the market’s bet that the Central Bank will keep the Selic at high levels for longer to face inflation.

Euro has lowest price against the dollar in 20 years

The euro fell this Friday (8) to its lowest daily rate against the dollar in 20 years. The common currency among European countries closed the day at US$ 1.0185, very close to parity with the American currency.

In the Brazilian exchange, the spot euro fell 1.30% against the real in this trading session and closed the day at R$ 5.3615. The quotation was very close to the dollar (R$ 5.2680).

The European currency’s tumble is yet another sign of fears of a global recession. The European Central Bank is also dealing with the need to raise interest rates to reduce inflation and, like the Fed, needs to find the right point of tightening to stop the rise in prices without destroying the economy.

The region is still facing the effects of the war in Ukraine, including risks to Russian gas supplies. If, on the one hand, the reduction in supply led to a rise in prices, on the other hand, an eventual cut in supply could paralyze the economy.