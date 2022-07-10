see the numbers drawn this Saturday

* Due to technical problems the draws are delayed.

THE Cashier draw this Saturday (09) the Mega-Sena contest 2499. The prize of the draw, the last of three scheduled for this week, is around R$ 3 million. The maximum prize goes to whoever hits the six drawn numbers. The draw takes place at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP).

Mega-Sena result 2499

– In a moment.

Mega Sena also pays prizes for those who match four and five tens, in addition to the maximum prize for those who match six numbers.

how to bet

Bets can be placed until 7pm at lottery outlets across the country, through the Loterias CAIXA portal (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br). This Saturday’s draw will be held at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias CAIXA, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

