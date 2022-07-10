See what each version of the new Honda HR-V has and price estimates

THE Honda officially presented the new generation of HR-V. However, the brand has not yet revealed the prices of the SUV, which will be announced on August 2, when the pre-sale starts. He comes to compete for space with Hyundai Crete, Jeep Renegade and VW T-Cross, mainly. Therefore, the HR-V 2023 received important changes in both equipment and mechanics. And, based on that, we already have value bets, which should start at R$ 135 thousand.

Available in four versions, the third generation of the HR-V has two engine options and a CVT-type automatic transmission that simulates seven gears. In the entry-level EX and EXL versions, the SUV will have the 1.5-liter four-cylinder flex with direct fuel injection, which debuted in 2021 in the new city ​​line. It delivers 126 hp of power and maximum torques of 15.8 mkgf (E) and 15.5 mkgf (G). The more expensive versions, Advance and Touring, will come with the 1.5 turbo flex.

For now, the Japanese brand has not yet detailed the new turbo engine. That’s because the Advance and Touring versions will only hit stores in October. But one thing is certain: this change came as a result of the new emission limits of the Proconve L7. Although less powerful, it will be one of the most economical SUVs by Inmetro. With a 1.5 liter flex engine and CVT transmission, it does 8.8 km/l in the city and 9.8 km/l on the highway with ethanol. With gasoline, it’s 12.7 km/l and 13.9 km/l, in that order.

What’s new?

To make the SUV competitive in the current market, the automaker brought the third generation full of new equipment. From the entry-level versions, the HR-V has Full LED headlights, as well as the Sensing package, which brings together the semi-autonomous driving systems. Therefore, it brings features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control (ACC) and hill descent control (HDC).

Based on the additions, the new SUV is expected to cost above the city ​​line. As we said, initially, the bets circulate in the range of R$ 135 thousand for the entry EX version. Meanwhile, the intermediary EXL can be around R$ 145 thousand. The versions equipped with the 1.5 turbo engine should climb even further in the table, and reach the range of medium SUVs, as Jeep Compass and Toyota Corolla Cross. Thus, it is possible that the model reaches R$ 180 thousand.

Recently, there was an alleged “leakage” of the price list of the new HR-V by a dealership. In it, prices would start from R$ 150 thousand and would reach R$ 190 thousand in the Touring version. However, Honda does not confirm the figures released.

Check the equipment of each version:

EX (1.5 flex): in addition to the Full LED headlights (with automatic high beam), the entry-level version will also feature 17-inch aluminum wheels, reverse cameras, a start button and the Honda Sensing package that features automatic emergency braking, hill descent, lane departure alert with steering wheel correction and ACC – which now has the ”Stop and Go” function. In addition, there is an 8-inch multimedia center with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connection, six USB ports in total, side airbags and fabric seats. In the case of the aspirated versions, the front grille has horizontal lines and a beehive design at the bottom.

EXL (1.5 flex): adds LED fog lights, leather-covered seats and steering wheel, paddle-shifts, gear shift paddles, central armrest in the rear row, Smart Entry (personal key), electrochromic mirror and rear parking sensor.

Advance (1.5 turbo): in addition to the 1.5 turbo engine, it adds the My Honda Connect package (debuting the brand’s connected services in Brazil), induction mobile charger, high-resolution TFT instrument panel with 7-inch screen, automatic digital air conditioning with two zones , dual exhaust tips, rain sensor and front parking sensor, dual exhaust tips and camera in the right rearview mirror. In this, there are also all driving modes, namely: ECON, Normal and Sport. In addition, the grille has a black piano finish with a diamond shape.

Touring (1.5 turbo): adds remote engine start, electric trunk opening, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, wheels with exclusive design for the version, black external moldings and darkened taillights.

Reduction of the trunk

One of the critical points of the Honda HR-V 2023 is the trunk. That’s because there was a reduction of 83 liters compared to the previous model. Thus, the new generation has a volume of 354 liters. Honda claims that, despite this significant reduction, the new HR-V continues to meet the standard of before and accommodates three large suitcases, for example.

Another bad news for those who enjoy sunroof: the new HR-V will not have the option even in the most expensive versions. According to Honda, the SUV has a glass roof (no opening) in other markets, but that would increase the cost of the project – as well as involving safety issues. Therefore, it is discarded for Brazil. On the other hand, there are equipment of medium SUVs, such as electric adjustment of the driver’s seat and electric opening of the trunk lid.

