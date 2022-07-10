See which were the 10 best-selling SUVs in Brazil in the 1st half of 2022 | Marketplace

In the first half of 2022, almost half of the new cars sold in Brazil were SUVs – they represented 46.5% of registrations in the period, according to Fenabrave. As the segment is the one that receives the most news, the list of the 10 most licensed models brought some surprises, such as the presence of the new Fiat Pulse and the Jeep Renegade off the throne.
That’s right. O Jeep compact SUV it underwent a facelift at the beginning of the year, received a 1.3 turboflex engine and retired the diesel-powered versions. Even so, it was not able to sustain the first place in the segment’s sales and ended the semester in the 5th position, with 24,880 licensed units.
Who took the throne, therefore, was the Volkswagen T-Cross. It has been a while since the utility has performed as well in sales as it has lately, even with factory interruptions due to the lack of parts. Year to date, the Volkswagen has sold more than 32,800 units, this is, nearly double that of his brother, Nivusregistered this year: 16,674 vehicles.
Jeep Compass sold more than its brother, Renegade, in 2022. In all, it sold more than 31,000 units — Photo: Leo Sposito
With a difference of 1,800 units, the Jeep Compass emerges in second position, with 31,029 licensed units. The average SUV even led the ranking for a few months this year, but was overtaken by Volkswagen.
Curiously, only one of the Jeep’s direct rivals managed a spot in the top 10 ranking. O Toyota Corolla Cross sold just over 22,000 units and was in the 7th place.
Chevrolet Tracker was the fourth most licensed SUV in the semester, with almost 27 thousand copies — Photo: Disclosure
The renewed Hyundai Creta appears in third place, with 29,255 licensed copies. To strengthen sales, the utility recently received a new version of sporty look, called N Line. Just behind the South Korean, Chevrolet Tracker closes the semester with 26,966 units sold.
Newcomer to the segment, the Fiat Pulse is also featured in the ranking. In less than a year on the market, the compact sold 24,035 units and reaches 6th position. It is worth remembering that in April it was the best-selling SUV on the market, an unprecedented fact for the Fiat.
The 10 best-selling SUVs in the 1st half of the year
|Model
|registered units
|1st Volkswagen T-Cross
|32,871
|2nd Jeep Compass
|31,029
|3rd Hyundai Crete
|29,255
|4th Chevrolet Tracker
|26,966
|5th Jeep Renegade
|24,880
|6th Fiat Pulse
|24,035
|7th Toyota Corolla Cross
|22,267
|8th Nissan Kicks
|17,087
|9th Volkswagen Nivus
|16,674
|10th Citroen C4 Cactus
|10,618
