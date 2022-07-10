Sesa releases bulletin and confirms 7 deaths from Covid in the Umuarama region

The report from the State Health Department this Friday (8) discloses 3,362 more confirmed cases and 47 deaths due to Covid-19 in Paraná.

Accumulated monitoring data show that the state has 2,634,919 positive diagnoses and 43,735 deaths from the disease.

The confirmed cases this Friday are from July (2,240), June (815), May (62), April (4), March (4), February (66) and January (145) of 2022; December (1), November (2), July (1), June (1) and February (2) 2021; and December (7), November (1), September (2), August (4), July (2), June (1) and April (2) 2020.

The deaths are from July (7), June (6), March (4), February (11) and January (4) 2022; March (2) 2021; December (1), October (1), September (2), August (4), July (2), June (1) and April (2) 2020.

INTERNED – Hospitalization data includes all patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases. This Friday, 597 people are hospitalized in SUS beds (136 in ICUs and 461 in infirmary beds) for suspicion or diagnosis of Covid-19 or due to other SRAGs. These data can be consulted daily by clicking HERE.

DEATHS

The Health Department reports the death of another 47 patients. There are 22 women and 25 men, aged between 49 and 93 years. The deaths occurred between April 13, 2020 and July 7, 2022.

The patients who died lived in Londrina (9), Apucarana (6), Umuarama (2), Rolândia (2), Ponta Grossa (2), ivate (2), Curitiba (2), Arapongas (2), São José dos Pinhais, Sertanópolis, Santa Terezinha de Itaipu, Santa Helena, Prudentópolis, New Olympia, Nova Esperança, Mauá da Serra, Marmeleiro, Mandaguaçu, Jaguapitã, Ivaiporã, icaraimaFoz do Iguaçu, Florestópolis, DouradineCruz Machado, Catanduvas, Cascavel and Cambé.

OUTSIDE PARANA

Monitoring shows 11,489 cases of Covid-19 in out-of-state residents; 241 people died.

Check the full report.

