Shawn Mendes cancels shows to take care of mental health

Shawn Mendes announced on Friday night, the 8th, that he will be taking a break from touring in North America. According to the singer, he needs to take care of his mental health.

In all, 12 performances that were already scheduled and with tickets on sale were postponed indefinitely. On social media, the artist said:

“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows until further notice,” he warned. “I’ve been touring since I was 15, and to be honest, it’s always been hard to be on the road away from friends and family,” she said.







Photo: Disclosure / The Music Journal

“After a few years without touring, I felt I was ready to come back, but this decision was premature. Unfortunately, the toll the road takes and the pressure hit me and I reached a breaking point,” he said.

“After talking to my team and healthcare providers, I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost,” he warned. “As soon as there’s more news, I promise I’ll let you know. Love you guys.”

At first, the singer should return to the stage on July 31, in a presentation in the city of Toronto, Canada. There is still no information about the new dates of the shows that have been postponed.