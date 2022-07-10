Shawn Mendes postpones ‘Wonder’ tour dates to take care of mental health | Song

Shawn Mendes has announced that he will postpone his “Wonder” tour dates for at least the next three weeks.

According to the singer’s statement posted on social media, he needs to “take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first of all”. According to him, the decision to get back on the road was premature and he reached the limit.

“It breaks my heart to have to say this but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of shows until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been hard to be on the road away from friends and family .”

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to come back, but this decision was premature. And unfortunately the road routine and pressure got to me and I reached my limit,” said the singer.

“After talking to my team and healthcare providers, I need to take time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost.”

Shawn ended the statement by promising to let his fans know when he has news. “As soon as I have more updates, I promise to let you know. I love you.”

Shawn kicked off his Wonder tour in March and had dates scheduled through 2023.

The album that names Shawn Mendes’ tour was released in December 2020.

The disc is the singer’s fourth studio album and features 14 tracks. Among them, “Monster”, in partnership with singer Justin Bieber.

Video: Shawn Mendes performs at Rock in Rio 2017: