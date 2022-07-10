Signs of Inflation Retreating – Economy

The evolution of the cost of living in Brazil continues to rise, but the trend is downwards, as can be seen with what is already happening with oil prices and of raw material.

THE inflation of june measured by Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) Something came better than expected. Stayed in 0.67%, the highest for the month since 2018. In 12 months, it remains in double digits for the tenth consecutive month, at 11.89%.

Brazilians seem resigned to these high numbers. But the erosion of purchasing power is undeniable and is reflected in the low evolution of consumption, because the budget no longer covers domestic expenses.

This time, this is not just a phenomenon of the Brazilian economy. Inflation is taking off all over the world, which causes stress in the markets. Us United States, in May, reached 8.6% in 12 months; at the UK, 9.1% – the highest in 40 years. And in the area of euro, The inflation year reached an all-time high in June (8.6%) surpassing the previous record of 8.1% recorded in May.

The causes are known. First, it was the disorganization of production and distribution flows by the Covid-19 which pushed prices throughout 2020 and 2021. Then came the recovery, out of step with the supply of goods and services. And finally came the war in ukraine which caused a shock in the prices of oil and raw materials and a new disorganization of flows as of February this year.

In part, global inflation is a consequence of the leniency of major central banks, which have poured too much money into the global economy, aimed at combating the stagnation that came with the pandemic. After prices soared, central bank leaders were slow to react, on the grounds that the rise is not a consequence of monetary policy, that is, of too much money in the economy, but of the momentary scarcity produced by the war. Things, they said, would get back on track more or less naturally. When they started to trigger interest rates in the United States, the opposite reaction came: there was fear of brutal recession. And it is, at the moment, the main factor reversing the rise in oil and raw materials.

It is not yet known how long to count on this relief, because the war still has no end in sight.

Here in Brazil, the Expectations are for a drop in inflation. O Focus Bulletinof central bank, which assesses market forecasts, points to inflation of just 0.06% for July. There is already a noticeable decline in the prices of fuels and important foods, which supports this expectation.

The weakest link, where the rope could still snap, is in the fiscal area. In addition to a profusion of expenses that no one knows how much they will be, because they are in the so-called “secret budget“, the government Bolsonaro providence new dumps of resources in the economy with the objective of buying the vote of the voter. This will indeed have its price in inflation.

*CELSO MING IS ECONOMY COMMENTATOR