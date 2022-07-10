Signs You Don’t Need Dieting, But Behavioral Nutrition – 7/10/2022

How many times over the years have you imagined yourself different in terms of physical appearance, whether thinner, taller, with more hips, less hips, stronger arms… Regardless of the desire or will of each one, which are individual idealizations, almost every world we know, and even ourselves at some point in our lives, we find ourselves wanting to be different in some way.

Changes in style, clothes, hair, nails, beard, tattoos, piercings, among many other things that we can change in our physique, are some examples of what we can do according to our perception at the moment we want.

This change, or rather, the desire for change, comes through the perceptions of the environment, culture and how we absorb information from the world around us, in addition, they are perspectives and ways of showing and relating to this world, it is our identity, is the message we send.

Within this relationship between the ‘world’ and the ‘I’, we receive messages that can shape our thinking, our desire, our way of seeing and perceiving things, and here comes the well-known ‘standard of beauty’.

This term has been widely used and discussed, as we are experiencing a moment in our evolution as a society, where we feel increasingly free and empowered to be who we want to be, regardless of beauty standard, regardless of weight, and regardless of any pattern.

We, as health professionals, cannot neglect the problem that obesity brings us, as individuals, and as a society, since the greatest causes of deaths worldwide are related to NCDs – that is, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases – such as ischemic disease, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and kidney diseases, mainly related to lifestyle habits (sedentary lifestyle, diet and addictions).

However, the other side of the coin is also worrying, the opposite extreme, in which dysfunctional behaviors become present in that individual and even in a group of individuals. In the latter case, we can say that on the internet it is what ends up happening, mainly by weight loss groups, reinforced by the most influential people who become leaders in that segment, or in that movement.

Dysfunctional behavior is that behavior that is out of reality, that is, a distortion of what is in fact true, in which the individual (or the group he belongs to) faithfully believes in that truth, in that one reality, and this ends up totally interfering with all the other areas of your life.

Want a simple example? That friend that we think is beautiful, but keeps saying that she is overweight, or too thin, or with little buttocks, and that, regardless of what she does, at what age or moment of her life, she is always performing aesthetic treatments or investing in ducts so you can look in the mirror one day and find yourself beautiful.

This person never thinks he’s beautiful, he’s never satisfied, he’s always flawed in his posture and self-criticism.

Another example: a leader person (digital influencer) who has this behavior mentioned above, leading thousands of women for years and years to the path of non-acceptance, resulting in people of different ages facing daily frustrations where they cannot apply everything they are told. to do, and then, they can’t accept themselves, love themselves or see themselves with good eyes, with eyes of those who think they are enough the way they are.

Dysfunctional vision is a problem, dysfunctional behavior becomes a big problem over the years, and this is what I want to get to: the solution to ‘fit in’ is not going to the nutritionist and starting a diet treatment, one more diet, more a supplement or another phase of body adjustments to, perhaps one day, find happiness through weight on the scale or clothes for an event that didn’t fit before.

Behavioral nutritional treatment, or rather, aimed at the behavior of the individual in breaking these impregnated barriers that tell him that weight is an important thermometer of beauty.

What are the signs that it’s time to look for a nutritionist who works with eating behavior?

‘I’m not happy with my body.’

‘I can’t follow a diet, or I do everything right, or I don’t do anything.’

‘I need to get into dress 36 for the wedding.’

‘I don’t want to go out with my friends, if I go out, they will drink and I don’t know how to say no.’

‘I avoid looking in the mirror, I think what I see is horrible.’

‘After I gained weight, I could never take care of myself or accept who I am’ (attention: not necessarily gaining weight, the dysfunctional behavior is present in thinness, in the struggle to acquire an extra weight for not finding oneself ‘beautiful’ in a thin body too much).

‘If I don’t have that body, no one will trust my skill as a boss.’

‘I can even start the day well, eat pretty, but from the end of the afternoon onwards it’s downhill, I just want to eat, and I have a preference for sweets or heavier foods.’

‘But if so-and-so did it and said it’s good for her, I can too.’

The examples can be countless, you’ve certainly found yourself saying or thinking similar things at some point in your life.

Nutrition aimed at treating behavior will not always include diet or nutritional planning, but it will guide you in changing this unrealistic vision of what you think is necessary to be happy, or in the relationship with your food and your habits. When we don’t like what we see, we don’t need to change it, but maybe change the way we look at it.