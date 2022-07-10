Simone poses with her children and opens the game about the separation from Simaria

Simone enchants when posing with her children and husband on vacation

The singer Simoneduo with simaria, delighted fans by showing a moment of fun with their children. The country girl is the mother of two children. Her eldest son, Henry, is seven years old. While the youngest of the family, Zaya, is one year and four months old. Both are the result of the artist’s relationship with a businessman. Kaka Diniz.

Amid the controversies involving the relationship with her sister, the singer decided to relax and spend a few days with her family. She took advantage of the gap she had in her schedule and took a day off to enjoy a delicious walk in a water park with her children and her husband, with whom she has been married for 9 years.

The family, who lives in São Paulo, traveled to Fortaleza and enjoyed the busy day at a famous park in the northeastern city. The famous made a point of sharing with the followers the moments of pure fun with the family.

Recently, Simone came out in defense of his sister who is away from the stage, when responding to an article published by the journalist Leo Dias. The communicator reported on some eccentricities carried out by Simaria, which he points out as something exaggerated.

The country girl did not like what she read at all and defended her companion. “I know her story, I know everything she went through to get where she is. She has flaws like I do and like you who are reading it also has it, the artist began.

Then the friend highlighted that, regardless of the situation, she loves her sister very much: “She is the blood of my blood”.

Always very present in social networks, Simone opened a question box and answered some fans. Among some questions, a follower asked if the artist was worried about her sister. Very spontaneous and direct, the sertaneja was very clear saying yes.

Another netizen asked how the singer felt when she went on stage alone. “It’s really bad at first, but then you get used to it,” she explained.

