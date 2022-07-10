Singer Shawn Mendes announces tour break to take care of mental health

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes announced on Friday night (8) that he will take a three-week break from the concert schedule of the “Wonder The Tour”, which began in late June. According to a post made by the artist on social media, the break will be held so that the artist prioritizes mental health.

In the publication, the Canadian vented about the busy schedule of shows since he was 15 years old and also commented on the difficulty he has faced for not being close to friends and family. “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest, it’s always been hard to be on the road away from friends and family,” he said.

The artist also commented on how the pressure has hindered his career performance. “After a few years off the road I felt like I was ready to dive back in but this decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure got to me and I hit a breaking point. After talking to my team and healthcare providers, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first.”

The singer gained popularity in 2013 by posting cover versions of songs on the video-sharing app Vine. The following year, he caught the attention of art manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records talent scout Ziggy Chareton, which led to him signing a contract with the label. Since the beginning of his career, the musician has released four studio albums, performed three world tours as a lead artist and received several awards.