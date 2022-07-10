Sons save father from drowning with technique they learned on film

Two amazing kids! It was the agility of the small children that saved the life of their father, who was drowning in the swimming pool of his house, in Alabama, United States.

Brad Hassig felt sick while sitting by the pool and even passed out. The children were quick and provided first aid until the ambulance arrived. The boys, who are 10 years old, learned some lifesaving techniques from movies and remembered and applied them in that moment of tension.

The father says he has the habit of always staying close to the pool to meditate and, on that day, he doesn’t remember what he felt. “I like to do breathing exercises,” Brad said. “It’s peaceful and relaxing. I love being underwater; something I do all the time. I pray the Our Father when I do this. It’s a kind of meditation… I don’t remember finishing it.”

After undergoing medical care, Brad was fine and says he now owes his life to his two children and a friend next door.

unknown symptoms

The episode took place in June, a few days before Father’s Day in the United States. Brad was with the kids, as he does pretty much every weekend.

One of his sons, Christian, says he doesn’t know what happened to his father. He only saw it “losing its color and falling into the water”.

“He usually sits like he’s meditating,” Christian said. “I saw he was shaking a lot and then he just lay on his side. As I was wearing glasses, I could see that his face was turning very light blue. I told Bridon, ‘Daddy is not well.’

Christian jumped into the pool with his brother and helped their father out of the water.

“Me and Sam dove in the water and I took one shoulder and he took the other,” said Bridon. “We dragged him to the steps.”

“First I did some CPR – Cardiopulmonary Respiration – and then I started mouth-to-mouth and he started vomiting foam and salt water and blood,” Bridon said.

“When I kind of wake up – I’m coughing up blood and water, struggling to breathe, and there are people everywhere. My only son was screaming, ‘Daddy, Daddy, come back!’”

What is the reason?

Brad was rescued soon after and needed to be under observation at the hospital to find out what happened in the pool.

“Physically there is no way they would be able to do what they did. They didn’t have the training to do what they did, to act so fast, to run so fast, so far, to know how to signal someone to call 911 while the other one is doing CPR on you. I mean, it’s a God thing. The hand of God was in everything,” the father told the team.

“When he came home, it was the happiest moment of my life,” said his son, Christian.

“I probably hugged him for two minutes straight like I didn’t want to let go,” said the other son, Bridon.

Bridon and Christian said they learned how to save someone in movies.

As the boys had no training, the Hassig Family now wants to set up a group training to help certify adults and children in how to perform CPR.

With information from WBRC