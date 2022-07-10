Stellantis will launch 16 new cars by 2025 and restyle 28 models

With the objective of lifting Citroën and Peugeot, keeping Jeep extremely relevant in the market, opening paths for RAM and making Fiat the leader again, Stellantis has a full launch schedule. Proof of this is that the group will have no less than 16 new cars launched in Brazil by 2025, 28 restylings and 7 new electric and/or hybrid cars.

In other words, in the next three years we will have 51 launches covering the five brands of the Stellantis group operating in Brazil, according to information obtained by the engine1. This results in practically more than one new car being launched per month. At least a good part of the agenda for 2022 is already revealed, especially on the Fiat side.

Who already follows the Auto+ It has been known for a long time that Fiat will launch 7 cars by the end of 2022. From this account you can already discount the Scudo that was recently introduced and that counts as two models due to its electric version, the e-Scudo. Next on the list should be the Fastback SUV coupe or the Argo and Cronos restylings.

This year Fiat will launch the Pulse Abarth and the restyling of the large Ducato van. On the Citroën side, we will have the new generation of the C3, which had its launch postponed again. The French brand should also bet on a hybrid and an electric model around here. Models listed are the C4 and its electric version ë-C4 and the C5 Aircross hybrid.

On the Peugeot side, the French brand should launch the e-2008 in Brazil, in addition to new models. The 408 coupe SUV has a chance to be offered here. But, by 2025, the 208 will be restyled and will get a 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo engine in place of the 1.6-liter aspirated that is offered today.

On the Jeep side, the brand should bring news to its national models Renegade, Compass and Commander, but also new models. The Gladiator pickup is already confirmed, while the Grand Cherokee is in testing. 4xe versions of other models like the Grand Cherokee itself and the Wrangler should appear.

Finally, RAM until 2025 will launch the new Dakota, or 1200. The new truck will be derived from the Fiat Toro, being unibody, but will have a size close to that of medium-sized pickups such as the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux. Little is known about the new Stellantis pickup so far, other than that it won’t be a giant Toro, despite its parentage.

