step by step to withdraw the benefit outside the calendar

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that more than 480,000 workers have not yet withdrawn the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with base year 2020. Thousands of other people also failed to redeem the benefit with base year 2019.

Read more: Caixa releases withdrawal of almost R$ 4,000 in July; check who gets it now

The good news is that there is a way to access these amounts even if the payment schedule has already been closed. In both cases, the deadline to chase the money goes until December 29, 2022.

How to withdraw the PIS/Pasep allowance?

For the benefit for 2020, whose payment was postponed to this year and ended in March, the worker only needs to contact the paying bank. Public servants are paid by Banco do Brasil, while private sector employees are paid by Caixa Econômica Federal.

Those who did not withdraw the 2019 allowance need to make a formal request for credit reissue. There are two ways:

In person, at the regional units of the Ministry of Labor; By email [email protected]replacing “uf” with the acronym of the state where you live.

If the worker fails to make the withdrawal until December 29, he will have to wait for a new release to have access to the resources again.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

The salary allowance corresponds to up to one minimum wage, according to the number of months worked in the year considered for calculation. To receive, you must meet all the requirements below: