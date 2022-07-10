Stores in Argentina don’t know how much to charge for products; understand the country’s new crisis – Economy

Popular retail stores in the Once neighborhood in Buenos Aires took a long time to open last Tuesday and, when they started to receive consumers, they had posters in their windows that warned that all products were 20% more expensive than what was registered on the labels. . Both the delay in opening and the posters stemmed from the fact that entrepreneurs simply did not know how much to charge customers.

“The week started with a lot of uncertainty. Nobody knew if the dollar would increase or if there would be a shortage of goods. In the second, many shops did not even work because they no longer had a reference price to sell the goods”, says the spokesperson for the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (Came), Salvador Femenia.

Uncertainty was already high in the country in recent months, but it increased after the renouncelast Saturday, 2, of Martín Guzmanwho had been in charge of the Ministry of Economy since the beginning of the Alberto Fernandez. Guzmán had reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to pay off the US$ 44 billion debt between 2026 and 2034. In return, the agency asked the country to reduce the fiscal deficit from 3% of GDP this year to 0.9% in 2024. The vice president, Cristina Kirchner, however, took a stand against this agreement, creating a crisis in the government. She ended up winning the contest last weekend.

The country went more than 24 hours without an economy minister. Fernández announced that Silvina Batakis (close to Cristina and considered more unorthodox) would replace Guzmán only on Monday morning. “We spent a day and a half without a minister. It seemed like no one wantedthe post). This generated a giant level of mistrust”, says the chief economist at the Argentine consultancy EconViews, Andres Borenstein.

Uncertainty in the country has been growing since the beginning of the year, as signs appear that the government will not be able to comply with the agreement reached with the IMF, considered a relatively light adjustment program by the standards of the international body. As a result, the dollar exchange rate on the parallel market (257 pesos) is already more than twice that of the official market (126 pesos).

To make matters worse, international reserves are at a very low level. Despite announcing that they reach US$ 42.3 billion, the government does not have all this volume. Market estimates indicate that only US$ 3.5 billion are net reserves. That’s because Argentines can open bank accounts in dollars in the country. In this case, its resources are not lent and are deposited with the Central Bank, as a reserve requirement. Another part of the reserves comes from an agreement made with China and corresponds to yuan that can only be used for commercial purposes.

As if that weren’t enough, the country needs dollars to import energy, especially now in winter, when consumption grows due to the use of heaters. The price, however, also increased with the war in ukraine.

Given this scenario, the government has increased restrictions on access to the foreign exchange market. Last week, for example, it banned payment in installments on credit card purchases at duty-free shops. Previously, payment in installments was no longer allowed for international tickets and hotels abroad. The previous week, it had determined that companies will only have foreign exchange to import a volume 5% higher than in 2021.

According to Femenía, from the confederation of medium-sized companies, the difficulty of accessing the exchange rate already results in the scarcity of imported inputs, such as raw material for the production of paper and rubber for tires. There is growing concern that items such as coffee and electronics will be lacking in the coming months.

network owner Café Martínez, Marcelo Martínez account that there is coffee for the 200 units of the company until September. For this, however, it stopped selling the product in supermarkets. “Some of us entrepreneurs are having inventory problems or having to choose which channels to sell. It is also very difficult to plan something in this situation.”

It was this possibility that the goods disappear from the shelves and that the dollar soars more in the parallel market that led shopkeepers to delay the opening of their stores on Tuesday. “Today there is a lack of prices. Nobody knows how much to sell, because nobody knows when and for how much they will be able to replace the goods”, explains the economist Dante Sica, who was Minister of Production in the Macri government. Berenstein adds that there are companies that don’t even want to sell their products now for fear of not being able to replace them.

According to Sica, this impasse should stall the Argentine economy this semester. He also projects stagflation for 2023. “We don’t see a scenario in which the government works on the causes of the imbalance. We should see him working to not make the economy worse until the elections arrive (at the end of 2023).”

for the economist Paula Malinauskasfrom the Argentine consultancy LCG, as the origin of last week’s crisis is in politics, not the economy, a solution now seems even more difficult. “A part of the government today stands as an opposition. Cristina wanted to show that she and a part of the party did not agree with the decisions of Alberto and those closest to him.”

Borenstein says there is virtually nothing that can be done to save the economy in the short term. “The situation of political weakness means that even good ideas do not advance. Devaluing the currency and raising the interest rate when there was an agreement with the IMF was one thing. Doing it now will probably not work, because there is no more credibility.”