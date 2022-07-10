Stranger Things: Master of Puppets has 400% more searches – 7/9/2022 – Illustrated

After the success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”, featured on the soundtrack of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, it was the turn of “Master of Puppets” by the heavy metal band Metallica to break the music charts.

According to Billboard, the 1986 song had a 400% increase in searches on streaming services, across multiple platforms. The music is performed by Eddie Munson, Joseph Quinn’s character, at a pivotal moment in the troupe’s fight against Vecna, the season’s villain, in the so-called Upside Down.

However, in addition to the interest generated by the scene that excited viewers, Billboard suggests that the Yousician portal – which offers instructions for music beginners to learn various instruments – is one of those responsible for doubling interest in music by riding the wave of the series.

After all, a partnership was made with Metallica itself and they prepared a virtual “master class” for their subscribers, dedicated to “Master of Puppets” — in addition to other hits from the set. Additionally, Metallica himself took advantage of the series’ success to post a “duet” with Eddie himself on TikTok. In parallel, the son of the current bassist, Robert Trujillo, helped “Stranger Things” with proper chords for the scene.