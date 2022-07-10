Study finds evidence of illegality in almost half of the gold traded in Brazil between 2015 and 2020 | National Journal

A study found evidence of illegality in half of the gold traded in the country and indicated ways to improve the inspection of extraction. At a mine in Nossa Senhora do Livramento, Mato Grosso, 70 employees work legally extracting gold. Across the country, there are more than 2,000 areas like this one, with mining permits.

In Brazil, the gold extracted in the mines can only be sold to financial institutions authorized by the Central Bank. Among the documents that miners need to present is the Declaration of Origin. The law that regulates marketing says that it is the seller’s responsibility to provide the information provided and assumes the good faith of the buyer.

“Whoever buys is exempted from checking basic things. Of course, you can do a check and still get scammed? He can. But the presumption, she establishes, is a legal shield”, says Rodrigo Oliveira

Contrary to what happens in other sectors of the economy, to date the electronic invoice system has not been implemented in the gold segment. The registration of sales is still done on a paper invoice, which prevents the monitoring of commercial transactions in real time and makes inspection difficult.

According to Instituto Escolhas, there are signs of illegality in 229 tons of gold sold in Brazil between 2015 and 2020. This is almost half of all the gold produced and exported by the country.

“We verified situations that would indicate that this gold would have come from indigenous lands, conservation units or phantom titles. They were being used precisely to wash gold taken from an area that is not allowed”, says Sérgio Leitão.