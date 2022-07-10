Study says two commonly used psychiatric drugs may slow Alzheimer’s progression

According to a new study published in the journal Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy, the drugs imipramine and olanzapine, widely used to treat psychiatric conditions, may be beneficial for people with Alzheimer’s. The disease, which has no cure, accounts for 60 to 80% of dementia cases and usually occurs in people 65 years of age or older.

The research carried out by a team at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, in the United States, sought to find drugs capable of blocking a gene called apolipoprotein E (APOE4), associated with an increased risk of dementia. To try to reduce the chance of someone developing Alzheimer’s disease.

During the studies, researchers noticed that the antipsychotic olanzapine and the tricyclic antidepressant imipramine are commonly prescribed for psychiatric conditions. Both drugs have prior approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US federal agency responsible for protecting and promoting public health in the United States.

So, professor of neurology Huntington Potter and his team set out to analyze one of the oldest and most powerful Alzheimer’s datasets in the world, the National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center. As an objective, to investigate what happened when someone was given these drugs for normal indications, but being a person with the disease.

Drugs resulted in improvements in cognition

In their analyses, the researchers noted that Alzheimer’s patients who took imipramine and olanzapine, compared with other antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs, had improvements in cognition — something that could be linked to a reversal of disease progression.

“Compared to those who didn’t take these drugs, they reversed from Alzheimer’s disease to mild cognitive impairment or from mild cognitive impairment to normal,” Potter said. Additionally, the study showed that men ages 66.5 to 88.5 years saw the most benefit (although women also saw an improvement, the authors note that it was not “statistically significant” compared to men).

However, the study authors noted that while the revised dataset was the largest available, it was still relatively small compared to what should be reviewed for a clinical trial.

In addition, the researchers note that a physician’s prescription of a particular antidepressant or antipsychotic can also be determined by patient comorbidities (eg, diabetes and hypertension) seeking independent results in cognition. The authors plan to continue studying these drugs and plan to conduct a trial study of imipramine in mice.

Image: Lightspring/Shutterstock

Via Medical News Today