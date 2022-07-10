Susana Vieira sends a message to Boninho and netizens ask for the actress to participate in ‘BBB 23’ | celebrities



Susana Vieira asks Boninho after meeting with Ana Furtado

Susana Vieira asks Boninho after meeting with Ana FurtadoInstagram Playback

Published 09/07/2022 09:23 | Updated 09/07/2022 09:41

Rio – Away from the small screens, Susana Viera took advantage of a meeting with Ana Furtado, this Friday (08), to send a message to the presenter’s husband, Boninho. Through a video, the actress wasted no time and asked the director of TV Globo to include her in one of his projects.

“Boninho, do you have something for me to do within your schedule? Because I’m out of soap operas, I’m out of auditorium shows. Do you have something for me to do? Thank you very much. Kiss, I love you”, says Susana in the record. , shared by Boninho, on Instagram. In the caption, the director replied to the TV veteran: “You can do everything”. Thank you for the love”, commented Susana.

It didn’t take long for netizens to react to the post. Many of them asked for the actress to participate in the next edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’. “Susana at BBB23 was going to be tu-do!”, said a user of the social network. “She is sensational and loves the BBB, take her”, asked another. “Put her on the BBB, it will be a success”, guaranteed a third.

The last soap opera Susana made was ‘Éramos Seis’, on TV Globo. In the plot, she played Emilia. Last year, the artist won a painting, ‘Susana Sem Filtro’, on the program ‘Se Joga’. Since the end of the attraction, the actress has been away from global programming.

See the video: