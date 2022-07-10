Taty Girl interrupts show after assaulting woman in the audience: ‘coward’; watch video – Zoeira

the singer from Ceará Taty Girl interrupted a show at São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba, to intervene in a assault on a woman who was in the audience last Friday night (8). Indignantly, the artist exposed the aggressor, the victim’s companion, and thanked the security team for helping.

“On the right side, a man hitting a woman, I don’t accept it, my love. Look how fast the security people are, they’ve arrived! Take it that the (law) Maria da Penha is active. Coward!”, fired the singer. Taty’s attitude was applauded by the crowd that followed the presentation.

Watch the video

While the security team expelled the attacker from the place, the vocalist still gave the woman advice. “Give him a horn!”, she said. After the episode, the show resumed.

read more

Taty Girl debuts at Fortal 2022

In addition to forró in São João, Taty Girl will also participate in one of the biggest micaretas in Brazil. This year, the singer will make her first performance at the Fortal 2022 with the ‘Bloco Pra Cima’which passes through the avenue on Thursday, July 21st.

Besides her, Matheus Fernandes debuts with Bloco Bagunça alongside Harmonia do Samba also on Thursday (21). Nattan and Felipe Amorim also perform their first shows in the revelry corridor.