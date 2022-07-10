Tenório convinces Alcides to kill Jove and José Leôncio in Pantanal

tenorio (Murilo Benício) had not yet shown all his claws in wetland, but that is about to change in the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera. Soon, the villain will wreak havoc by stoking Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) so that Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) be murdered.

Without thinking twice, Alcides agrees to commit the attempt on the lives of the main names of the Leôncio family, especially since the pawn will have just fought with Jove in a confrontation that will almost leave Maria Bruaca’s lover (Isabel Teixeira) on the verge of death. .

After realizing that Alcides is really taking the request seriously, Tenório regrets it and prevents him from going to José Leôncio’s land to kill him, making it clear to the employee that he must act with caution so as not to generate even worse reprisals in the future.

José Leôncio and Jove will be very close to death in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The problem is that Alcides can’t get the idea out of his head and demands the boss to return the gun to him for the job to be completed, because only then will the duo be able to take the lands of José Leôncio to triumph once and for all in the feuilleton. And since nothing is simple in a telenovela, soon after this impasse, Tenório will discover that Maria Bruaca is having an affair with Alcides and will completely change focus, threatening to take their lives.

From there, Pantanal will reach its most explosive peak of twists, including a desperate request from Tenorio that Zuleica accompany him to the farm solely to prevent him from committing an atrocity against the life of his first wife. Blood will be inevitable in the nine o’clock soap opera.