The biggest pitfalls of the BRs of Minas Gerais – Gerais

Crosses that multiply at Km 435 of the BR-381, exit to Governador Valadares, warn of the condition of most disasters, which occur in curves in stretches of single lanes (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

Bright day, abuse of speed on a straight road, single-lane highway: associated with frontal collisions, these are the conditions that killed the most on federal roads that cut through Minas Gerais in 2022 (from January to April), according to data from the Federal Highway Police ( PRF). In that period, 288 people lost their lives in 244 accidents involving 412 vehicles, which also left 245 injured. A warning for those traveling on school holidays – and who will still have to face adverse situations and interdictions in the itinerary. With the objective of drawing the attention of travelers to the main traps in Minas Gerais BRs, the State of Mines carried out a survey on the circumstances and the main causes of fatal disasters on the roads that most lead miners to their vacation destinations.

IN showed on June 26 that the road that connects Brasília to Rio de Janeiro, passing through Minas Gerais, was, in 2021, the road that proportionally killed the most in the country. PRF data recommend special attention to the BR-381, which has already recorded 56 deaths in the period evaluated, and the BR-040, with 53, the two with the most deaths. However, a report byshowed on June 26 that the road that connects Brasília to Rio de Janeiro, passing through Minas Gerais, was, in 2021, the road that proportionally killed the most in the country. Last year, the BR-040 stretch of Minas Gerais recorded an average of one death for every 12 accidents, while the BR-381 in Minas was ranked fifth nationally by this criterion, with one life lost for every 14.7 disasters. The others in the ranking of the five most lethal are BRs 376 and 277, in Paraná, and BR-116, in Rio de Janeiro.

Drivers who intend to follow the BR-040 towards Rio de Janeiro should be aware of defensive behavior against imprudence, since of the 30 accidents with fatalities recorded in the segment, most were due to late or inefficient driver reaction (six records) and speeding (five). It is recommended that attention also be paid to the behavior of pedestrians, since pedestrian accidents are also among the causes with the highest number of victims (five). The most common conditions for these fatalities were head-on collisions in broad daylight, with clear skies and on single-lane straights.

In the other direction of the highway, between the capital of Minas Gerais and the state of Góis, of the 30 accidents that resulted in deaths, the most recurrent reasons, with three records each, were accessing the road without observing the presence of other vehicles, absence of reaction driver and late or inefficient driver reaction. The most frequent types of accidents in these disasters were rear-end collisions, in the middle of the open sky, on straight two-lane roads.

(photo: Arts/EM)

Busiest section of the BR-381, the Ferno Dias Highway, which connects the capital of Minas Gerais to So Paulo, recorded 33 accidents with victims in the period evaluated, the most common causes being incompatible vehicle speed (six records), late or inefficient driver (five) and pedestrians walking on the highway (five). Rear-end collisions were the most frequent records resulting in fatalities, mostly on open-air nights, on double lane straights.

In the direction of Governador Valadares, the most dangerous of the BR-381, there are places known for tragedy and that are undergoing works. There is the 100 km stretch and more than 200 curves, between BH and Joo Monlevade, which became known as “Rodovia da Morte”. Along the entire length of this road segment, 18 fatal accidents occurred, most of which were caused by incompatible speed (five records), lack of driver reaction (three) and late or inefficient driver reaction (three). Head-on collisions and tip-overs were the most frequent occurrences, with most disasters occurring in broad daylight, with clear sky, on single-lane curves.

The worst accident this year, until April, occurred on Saturday, March 26, at Km 475.5 of the BR-251, in Francisco S, in the North of Minas. An improper overtaking on a straight, around 11:50 am on a clear day, ended with a collision between three vehicles. As a result of the disaster, six people died and eight were injured. The road is one of the most violent in the state and has already left 31 victims in the first four months of the year. Check in the art the numbers related to the fatal disasters in the period, their main causes and circumstances. Be aware of the risks, the weather conditions, don’t drive tired and have a good trip!