The Boys Actor Reflects on Season 3 Death: ‘I Grieved’

Packed with twists, the final episode of The Boys season 3 entered the Prime Video catalog on Friday (8) and revealed several key changes for the series’ future. Among them, the death of one of the original characters of the attraction.

The final episode marked the departure of Nathan Mitchell, who played the hero Black Noir since the first season. Although he has very little dialogue in The Boys, the character was able to conquer not only the actor but also a legion of fans around the world.

The farewell to Black Noir, killed in a landmark combat against Homelander (Antony Starr), left Nathan Mitchell in mourning. Like many, the 33-year-old has taken a liking to his character and said he grieved when he learned the hero would come to a tragic end.

“I was in mourning, man. You know, I’ve always heard people say that the character becomes a part of you and I’d say, ‘Okay, sure.’ But after you spend time with this character and dedicate yourself to [a ele] heart and soul, you connect. You commit to it and try to play it the best way possible.” Tangerine.

“He becomes part of you, and you don’t even realize it. So when I found out what was going to happen with Black Noir, I was grieving. The day we shot that scene, I remember arriving [no set] and look like someone had died. For me and for everyone. It was a very palpable grief for me.”

After three years as Black Noir, Mitchell admitted to seeing the character as if he were a real-life person. For him, the connection to the hero and his journey within The Boys made his ending as faithful as possible to his character.

“After everything I went through with him, it became a very real thing. For me, Black Noir is very real. It feels like a character that exists, and it was very sad. I think the way he says goodbye is very brave. He goes out fighting for what he believes is best for himself. To be treated not like a ninja, but like a human being. He leaves with dignity and facing the consequences of his actions. In his own way, he says goodbye like a hero.”

Claudia Doumit as Victoria Newman Publicity/Prime Video

Victoria Newman: Girl or Villain?

One of the highlights of the third season, Claudia Doumit stole the show as the mysterious Victoria Newman. After being introduced in the second year as an ally of Hughie (Jack Quaid) and the Boys, she revealed other facets and teamed up with Homelander to achieve his goals in the new wave of episodes.

The mystery surrounding Victoria’s true character also surprises Claudia. For the 30-year-old Australian actress, there is still no way to label her character position within The Boys universe.

“I avoid using the word ‘villain’ very much. For Victoria or any other character in the series. I think all these characters are presented as assholes, and there’s always a part of us that we don’t like. They are intriguing people who make the public curious about what will happen to them. In the end, it’s just an amazing story. It’s phenomenal how they create these complex characters that you hate and yet end up loving.” Tangerine.

“As an actor, you have to love your character,” he added. “You can’t hide behind what he’s doing. It makes it harder to just come in and interpret it. When you look at things from their perspective, it’s easier to understand their actions. Newman must protect his daughter and is vulnerable to Homeland or any other hero he sends to kill her. When you see all the options she had on the table, it’s hard not to empathize. And I think that goes for all these characters.”