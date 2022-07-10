The popular facial scars of children that were banned in Nigeria

Nduka Orjinmo

From Abuja (Nigeria) to BBC News

9 July 2022

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Facial scarification was once popular in Nigeria.

Deep cuts, usually on both cheeks or on the forehead, were made on children by families and communities, mainly as a mark of identity. The scars also told stories of pain, reincarnation and beauty.

But the practice was abandoned after a federal law outlawed all forms of child mutilation in 2003. As a result, people with facial scars today are the latest generation of scarred people — and their facial stripes are as varied as the many ethnic groups in Nigeria.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

The 15 cuts on Inaolaji Akeem’s face identify him as being from the Owu kingdom in Ogun State (southwest Nigeria). Akeem is royalty, which is why he has long stripes on his face.

“It’s like a football shirt,” he jokes, noting that the stripes made him popular in the local market.

In a more serious tone, Akeem claims that he considers scars to be sacred and doesn’t believe that people should mark their faces just to beautify themselves.

This need for identification with facial marks was also prevalent in northern Nigeria, especially among the Gobir people in Sokoto State.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

The ancestors of Ibrahim Makkuwana, animal breeders in Gubur, in present-day Sokoto State, did not have facial markings.

But he says that as they moved in search of land, “they fought many battles and conquered many places.”

Makkuwana’s ancestors then decided to make identification marks on their cheeks, “similar to those of their animals, to help them identify their countrymen during battles”, he says. “This was the origin of our brands.”

Among the Gobirawas, there is yet another distinction. Six scars on one cheek and seven on the other indicate that both parents are royal, while people with six marks on each side are royal on their mother’s side.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Butchers’ children have nine scars on one side and 11 on the other, while five and six marks indicate that the person descends from a lineage of hunters. And fishermen have distinctive markings, traced all the way to their ears.

Reincarnation Marks

Among the Yoruba and Igbo of southern Nigeria, some of the scars are related to life and death. Their communities believed that some children were destined to die before puberty.

To the Yoruba, these children—known to them and the Igbo as Abiku and Ogbanje, respectively—belonged to a brotherhood of demons that lived in the great iroco and baobab trees.

It was common for women in those communities to lose several children in a row, even as children. It was believed to be the same child, successively reincarnating to torment the mother. These children were then marked so that they could be recognized by their spirits and could remain alive.

It is now known that many of these infant deaths were caused by sickle cell anemia, an inherited disease common among black people.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Yakub Lawal from Ibadan in Oyo State (southwest Nigeria) has been tagged as Abiku.

“This is not my first time on Earth, I’ve been here before,” he says. “I died three times. On the fourth return, I received these marks to stop me from returning to the spirit world.”

As with the stories of the Abiku and Ogbanje, there are marks in memory of a deceased member of the family, or a person who had been “reborn”.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Olawale Fatunbi’s four horizontal and three vertical marks were inscribed by his grandmother, who said he was the reincarnation of her late husband, who had these facial scars.

But Fatunbi would like not to have those marks. “I really don’t like them because I think it’s child abuse, but it’s our culture,” he says.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

With 16 marks on his face, it’s hard not to recognize Khafiat Adeleke. Harder is missing the huge sign in his shop in Ibadan, with the inscription Mejo Mejo (“Eight Eight”), representing the scars on his cheeks.

“People call me Mejo Mejo from here to Lagos. My grandmother made the marks for me because I’m an only child,” she says.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

But some of the marks were made to beautify people.

Foluke Akinyemi received the marks as a child — a deep groove on each cheek — under the supervision of her father, from the hands of a local circumciser who also scarred her face.

“My father made the decision to give me a brand just for the sake of it and because he thought it was beautiful,” he says. “It makes me get up and thank my parents for giving me this scar.”

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Akinyemi’s story is similar to that of Ramatu Ishyaku from the city of Bauchi in northeastern Nigeria. She has tiny whisker-like lacerations on both sides of her mouth.

“It’s to look prettier,” she says, adding that she also got her face tattooed at about the same time.

Ishyaku says that as a child, mustache markings and tattoos were popular in his village. She and her friends went to the local barber shop and had them done.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

The scars on Taiwo’s face (who preferred to reveal only her first name) are now fading, but the reason she received them remains in memory.

When her twin sister died a few weeks after they were born, Taiwo became ill and a traditional healer recommended marking her face to prevent her from joining her sister.

She says she got better a few days after the scarification, but that didn’t make her like the marks on her face.

“They make you look different from everyone else. I’d rather not have marks on my face,” she says.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

There are also brands such as those of Murtala Mohammed, a resident of Abuja, the capital of Nigeria. He doesn’t know the story behind the scars.

“Almost everyone in my village in Niger State has these marks, so I never bothered to ask,” he says.

Credit, BBC/ Nduka Orjinmo

Facial marks were made by local barbers and circumcisers like Umar Wanzam, using sharp blades. He describes the experience as painful and done without anesthetics.

Many people who received scars as children, such as Inaolaji Akeem, agree with the obligation to ban facial scarification. He did not pass the tradition on to his children even before the ban.

“I love scars, but they belong to another time, to a different era,” he says.

All images are subject to copyright