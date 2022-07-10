‘The recipe is being a girlfriend’, says Luana Piovani about relationship | celebrities



Rio – Luana Piovani does not intend to get married again. The actress, who is currently dating model Lucas Bitencourt, said that she is ‘unbeliever in this bankrupt institution’, in an interview with ‘Veja’. She even opined about monogamy and said that sex in the relationship is important.

“I don’t think about getting married again. I’ve already fulfilled that fantasy. I’m a disbeliever in this bankrupt institution. The hassles of routine undermine any relationship. If we have the safe person there, all the time, libido ends. “, guaranteed Luana, who was married to surfer Pedro Scooby. The two are parents of Dom, Bem and Liz.

To the publication, the presenter said that her sexuality is almost masculine. “It’s very important to me. I’m a woman with almost masculine sexuality from the point of view of seduction. To get involved you need to be horny, but also admiration. Otherwise, it turns into delivery, the day you want it, call and pick it up. maintaining monogamy is a sacrifice, but open marriage doesn’t work for me. The perfect recipe is being a girlfriend.”

Luana also said that she has never had a relationship with a woman. “No. I like the masculine thing, male virility for me is vital. It doesn’t happen today, I don’t know in the future”, she highlighted.