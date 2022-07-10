The return of the crowd: events, parks and tourist destinations fill with vaccination and relaxation of health measures | Tourism and Travel

After two years at home, many people were looking forward to go for a walk again and the travel on vacations and days off . This feeling, added to the resumption of events, could not have had a different result: the increased reports of crowded spaces, parks and tourist spots.

The crowd was already felt, for example, by those who visited the São Paulo Book Biennial on the first weekend of the event, which returned to being in person after 4 years.

From the mountains to the beach, some of the classic destinations for July holidays, such as Gramado (RS) and Beach Park, in Ceará, also expect a “house” full (see, at the end of the report, the attractions scheduled for July).

The public events calendar was effectively resumed and company events were already very heated since February, explains the president of the Tourism Board of Fecomércio de SP and tourism researcher at the University of São Paulo (USP), Mariana Aldrigui.

“There was a lot of expectation for the reunions and, especially when it comes to large events, open to the public, all those that have been held so far have had very positive numbers, exceeding the organizers’ expectations”, he reports.

Mariana says it’s not just a feeling of being crowded. People are actually traveling more and the movement is already equal to that of 2019, in the researcher’s view.

Still in May, despite the rise in air ticket prices, the offer for flights inside Brazil had up 6% compared to the same period in 2019, according to the National Aviation Agency (Anac). It was the first time that one of the items in this demand and supply report from the agency showed growth compared to the pre-pandemic period.

One of the reasons for the warming is the advance of vaccinationwhich “gives many more people a sense of security that did not exist before, which increases the predisposition to activities with agglomeration”, says Mariana.

The researcher explains that the occupancy of leisure hotels in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Minas Gerais is above 80% for the month of July and flights to beach destinations are also showing high occupancy.

But local events are also busier. That’s because, with the rise in prices, traveling – considering airfare, hotel and all other expenses – no longer fits in the budget.

“From the point of view of the economy, what we will see is a greater concentration of spending at the beginning of the month, and a lower individual average, as there is the effect of inflation eroding family income”, points out the president of the Tourism Council of Fecomércio de São Paul.

In Brazil, different segments of tourism enter with optimism in the high season of julyholiday month in much of the country and the first since the beginning of the pandemic without health restrictions.

At the Rio Grande do Sul, hotels in the Serra Gaúcha, such as Gramado and Canela, popular destinations, project an occupancy rate of over 90% during winter vacations. The large number of tourists from the Northeast and Southeast travel to the region to enjoy the cold and the gastronomy.

2 of 2 European-inspired architecture in Gramado — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV European-inspired architecture in Gramado — Photo: Reproduction/RBS TV

In Santa Catarina, the Serra and Parque Beto Carrero World regions, in Penha, on the North Coast, usually receive many tourists in the season. The highlight of the season in Santa Catarina is the mountain region, where the municipalities with the lowest temperatures in the state are located and with greater chance of snow in the period.

Low temperatures also tend to attract couples and families to Monte Verde, in the south of Minas Gerais. The city is expected to receive 200,000 people during the holidays looking for the tranquility and gastronomy of the place.

The city of Campos do Jordão, in Sao Paulo, is sought after by visitors at this time for the same reason. The expectation is that most attractions will operate with a capacity of 100% of the public.

Still in the interior of São Paulo, the city of Olímpia, nicknamed “Brazilian Orlando”, in reference to the city in the United States that attracts many Brazilians to its parks, projects a visit of 350,000 tourists in July.

For those who want to escape the cold, the Bahia is among the favorite destinations this time of year. With several leisure options, Salvador, in addition to the districts of Trancoso, Caraíva and Arraial D’Ajuda, in Porto Seguro, and the Abrolhos National Marine Park, in the extreme south of the state, are among the chosen.

At the Ceará, Beach Park, a famous tourist destination in the state, put together a special program for this month. The park decided to open an hour earlier and included attractions like music shows. In addition, the expectation in the state is for an occupancy in hotels equivalent to the phase before 2020.