The way we sit reveals our personality traits

Body language tells a lot about how we think and feel. So even the way we sit reveals traces of our personality, according to specialized behavioral research. Experts claim that legwork is based on our subconscious commands, which are programmed to go in the direction we want, or to exit in dangerous situations or negative emotions.

4 different sitting positions

A study by researchers at Ohio State University showed that, during interviews, people who sat with their knees extended were considered qualified for a particular job. Also, they are considered to be confident in themselves and their abilities.

Did you know that sitting with your feet crossed is a common posture for the royal family? If you sit with your ankles crossed, you have a royal lifestyle. So you are elegant, refined and also down to earth.

Because of this, you convey a lot of confidence and comfort in any situation, and you rarely panic because you can do things at your own pace. In reality, you have the ability to make everyone around you feel confident.

There is a self-centered vibe around people who sit with their knees apart and can come across as arrogant and judgmental. However, research shows just the opposite. This means that you are more likely to be a worried and anxious person because you want perfection so much that you are always afraid.

Research shows that if you are a person who sits cross-legged, you often have creative and innovative ideas. You have a very imaginative mind and are very dreamy. However, when sitting in a group, you can end up losing your mind.

Curiosity!

Research has shown that airline employees on flights are trained to recognize people sitting with their ankles crossed as a sign of nervousness, even to ask for service. So during training, cabin crew members are taught to ask these passengers more than once if they need anything else to help them relax and open up.