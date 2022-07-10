Thor 4: How Does Love and Thunder Impact Marvel’s Future?

Marvel fans, get ready! Thor: Love and Thunder will have a direct impact on upcoming superhero movies and series. From introducing new characters to post-credits scenes, the plot sets the stage for the future of the Avengers cinematic universe.

For years, the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has been entirely focused on the Infinity Stones. With the conclusion of the Thanos saga (Josh Brolin), hero movies have turned their attention to the multiverse. While alternate realities seemed to be the studio’s big new theme, Thor 4 revealed the true plans for the future.

Loki, What If, Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have been fooling fans. After exploring the concept of parallel realities, Marvel decided to focus their energy on presenting different mythologies.

That’s right! In 2018, Black Panther briefly focused on introducing the MCU’s first mythology — that of Wakanda. Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel debuted on Disney+ to continue the theme. While the series starring Oscar Isaac showed the Egyptian gods, the plot starring Iman Vellani has the task of showing the past of India and Pakistan.

The new film with Chris Hemsworth decides to explore Greek and Norse mythology at the same time. In addition to introducing Zeus (Russell Crowe), Thor 4 gives more details about Asgard, Valhalla and other historical aspects of the God of Thunder.

Warning: this text contains spoilers, be careful not to sour your week!

Thor 4 post-credits scene

Natalie Portman in the movie Love and Thunder Disclosure / Marvel Studios

During the second post-credits scene of Love and Thunder, fans get their first glimpse of the world that represents the afterlife of the Asgardians. In the final moments of the plot, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) arrives in Valhalla, a sacred place that represents Paradise in Viking culture. Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend emerges after succumbing to cancer, which has advanced rapidly after her experiences with the hammer Mjolnir.

In Valhalla, Jane is greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba). The God of Thunder’s best friend was executed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). The former guardian of Asgard, like all Asgardian citizens who died in battle, was sent to the Viking Heaven in the afterlife. He welcomes the Mighty Thor with gratitude for helping the Avengers member save his son from Gorr’s clutches.

Therefore, the introduction of Valhalla and the appearance of the duo could start a very traditional custom in the comics: the resurrection of dead heroes. In recent Marvel productions, this theme has been increasingly recurrent.

In Moon Knight, Marc Spector (Isaac) discovered the afterlife dimension. However, during the experiment, Taweret (Antonia Salib) gave more details about the interdimensional plane. According to the Goddess of Fertility, each mythology has a different idea of ​​how the afterlife works.

new entity

Christian Bale in a scene from Thor 4 Disclosure / Marvel Studios

If Thor 4 features the Norse afterlife, the MCU is also expanding on the concept of entities. After showcasing the deities with the hunt for Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), Love and Thunder introduced a new cosmic being to the galaxy of Avengers: Eternity.

In comic books, Eternity is the representation of everything that exists. It encompasses the entire 616-universe. So try to stay calm, because there is a version of the character in every realm of the multiverse.

In both the comics and the MCU, the cosmic entity resides in overspace. In this location, which is not part of the multiverse, Eternity inhabits a dimension above the mortal plane. In the comics, Ant-Man is on the select list of heroes who survived the trip there. It may be connected with the upcoming Quantumania movie… Who knows? Probably just Kevin Feige, head of Marvel.