Three elderly people get a spot at Santa Casa after days in the PS: ‘You had to go to the extreme’

In an interval of 12 hours, three elderly people who were waiting at the “Dr. Álvaro Azzuz” Emergency Room were able to get vacancies at Santa Casa de Franca, after reports made by the portal GCN.

The first reported case was that of Etelvina da Cruz, 103 years old, who suffered a fall when getting out of bed last Tuesday, 5th. The elderly woman was taken to the ER and needed the transfer to undergo spinal surgery. “In the name of Jesus, everything will be fine and everything will be fine, I have faith,” said granddaughter Suziane Ramos.

The family received the news of the vacancy at 7 pm this Thursday, 7. “I hope the next report is to tell the outcome of this story. Who knows, with a large part of this family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren beside her at home” .



second case



At 72 years old, José Carlos Chiarelo was admitted to the PS at 11 am last Tuesday. With low platelets after contracting dengue in the month of May, the elderly person needs a blood transfusion.

“A simple thing can complicate my father’s health even more. Receiving the scholarship would already give a up in it”, said Lizandra Chiarelo’s daughter Maira, in an article published by GCN this Thursday.

The dreamed transfer took place in the early hours of this Friday, 8th. “My mother came in to pose and the transfer took place around 1 am”.

Maira celebrates the release of the vacancy and hopes that other patients can do the same. “Hope that others who are in the same situation as him can. I just have to thank you all.”



third case



In the same article by José Carlos, the portal GCN told the story of Lourdes Garcia Coutinho, 93 years old. The elderly woman was admitted at 2:30 pm on Tuesday to the ER with anemia and pyelonephritis, an inflammation of the kidney, which reduced her kidney function.

“Nurses and doctors take very good care here, but they don’t have the resources. How can a bedridden person stay three days without a bath? This is inhumane”, criticized her granddaughter Scarlatte Coutinho, in the published text.

Now, Scarlatte says she is “very happy with the vacancy” and is rooting for the other patients, but she has reservations. “It was necessary to go to the extreme for her to get (the vacancy). If it wasn’t for the report she would still be there”.



health bulletin



The number of people regulated at Cross (Central for Regulation of Health Services Offers) waiting for a place in a public hospital is still alarming. Adding the four emergency care centers in Franca, 26 people were waiting for beds in the city this Thursday.

In the Adult ER alone, 13 patients were regulated. The Infantile PS (2), and the UPAs (Emergency Care Units) of Jardim Aeroporto (9) and Jardim Anita (2) complete the list.

Joining the four health units, 2,560 patients were treated in the public health network in Franca that Thursday, 1,214 of which only in “Álvaro Azzuz”.