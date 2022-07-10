Three-legged tortoise rescued from drug dealers gets “wheels” and walks again | biodiversity

As its name suggests, this extremely rare tortoise of the species Astrochelys yniphora is synonymous with hope. Dubbed “Hope”, she was found in a smuggler’s suitcase at Hong Kong airport customs in 2019 and was immediately taken to care by conservationists at Kadoorie Farm and the Chinese Botanical Garden’s Wildlife Rescue Center.

It gained a new life, but it only had three of its legs. Experts found her missing her left foreleg, as well as her left hind leg claws. The reason would be a birth defect or injuries acquired in youth. At first, Hope was provided with three support rollers under her lower shell to help her walk and balance.

Now, he has a new home at the Chester Zoo in England, and he also has a gift: training wheels to get around better.. In a statement, the zoo explained that vets have made further modifications to the wheels to ensure her mobility support is perfectly optimized and she adapts to her new environment.

“Hope is settling in well in his new home, and his prosthesis works so well that he moves even faster than his three neighbors! Once it is more developed, it will produce offspring and contribute to the survival of the species thanks to the vital insurance population in conservation zoos.”, highlighted Dr. Gerardo Garcia, Curator of Vertebrates and Lower Invertebrates at the zoo.

In addition, the tortoise becomes part of a European captive breeding program, which plays a vital role in saving critically endangered species from extinction. Known as the “plow turtle”, it is endemic to Madagascar and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The zoo’s director of animals, Mike Jordan, told the BBC the idea is to create a “population that serves as a genetically viable safety net to prevent their extinction. We refuse to stand by and watch this amazing species disappear.”⁠

There are currently only 63 plow turtles legally outside Madagascar, as part of vital breeding conservation programs. At Chester Zoo, there are four of these animals.