Tierry presents ‘Dance with the Stars’ dancer with a car | celebrities

Tierry gave a car as a gift to partner in ‘Dance of the Famous’Reproduction / Instagram

Published 07/09/2022 17:59

Rio – Carla Bruno, Tierry’s partner in “Dança dos Famosos”, a picture of “Caldeirão com Huck”, revealed this Saturday (09) that she won a car from the artist. According to the dancer, the gift was promised by the singer before the duo was eliminated from the competition. The two even received criticism after kissing in the funk rhythm presentation.

The dancer gave the reason for having accepted the car. “Until I finally understood the nobility of the gesture of gratitude and how important it was to him, and that a gift most of the time (when loaded with meaning) does an equal good of the one who receives, in the one who gives”, she said.

Carla Bruno also reported that she was afraid to publicly expose Tierry’s gesture. “I know mean people will find something to criticize, but this post is not about them. […] I came to thank you publicly yes, because your heart is giant, and I want more and more people to know the size of your greatness of spirit, how much you do well and take care of the people around you. Thank you once again. You are awesome!”

In a recent interview, Tierry admitted that he had an affair with his partner on the show. “Some people know that Carla and I had a relationship… We were together for a while, we were together during the ‘Dança’ period. Until recently, we were still together. And we preferred to be alone in friendship. Carla is a person I have a lot of affection for,” he said.