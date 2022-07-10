Tierry surprises and gives a luxury gift to Carla Bruno, his ex-affair, who celebrates: “Such a beautiful gesture”

During this morning, Saturday (9), the dancer Carla Brunosurprised his followers by revealing that Tierry, famous that she taught to dance, presented her with a car. The two even started an affair during the pair’s participation in the painting “Dança dos Famosos”, by Huck’s cauldron.

On her official Instagram profile, Carla stated that she tried to refuse the favor, but understood the gesture as a show of thanks. It is worth remembering that the champions of Dança dos Famosos win a brand new car as a prize.

“’No, you know you don’t have to!’ – I said, every time I tried to refuse the gift, from the first moment he started with this subject, even before we left Dança. ‘It’s the painting prize, since we’re going out, I want to give it to you!’ – he insisted. Until I finally understood the nobility of the gesture of gratitude, and how important it was to him, and what a gift most of the time (when loaded with meaning) does an equal good of those who receive, in those who give!”, she began saying.

The famous ended by thanking and praising the singer: “I don’t have enough words to thank you for such a beautiful gesture, Tierry. And I thought a lot before thanking you publicly because I know mean people will find something to criticize, but this post is not about them. It’s just about good things, gratitude, togetherness, friendship, respect, affection and everything that means to us. I came to thank you publicly yes, because your heart is giant, and I want more and more people to know the size of your greatness of spirit, how much you do well and take care of the people around you! Thank you once again! You are awesome”.