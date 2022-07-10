Tietê River is once again covered by toxic foam in Salto | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The Tietê River dawned covered by toxic foam this Sunday (10), on the stretch that passes through Salto (SP). The last time the river was covered in this way was in May of this year. The same happened in October and November of last year.

The situation is recurrent in the passage. It is the result of the increase in the volume of the river after a long period of drought, when the pollutants are more concentrated and appear in the form of foam, due to a waterfall next to the stretch.

The foam is formed by residues of detergents and materials dumped in the river without treatment in the capital of São Paulo, which goes towards the interior of the state, according to the city hall explained in other cases.

A study carried out by Fundação SOS Mata Atlântica, released in September last year, shows that the pollution patch on the Tietê River reaches almost 300 kilometers in the interior of São Paulo, in the stretch from Pirapora do Bom Jesus (SP) to Botucatu. (SP).

The annual report pointed out that the rates were better. Of the 53 points monitored by the foundation, seven had improved. One of them is in the Jundiaí River, which flows into the Tietê, and the other four are in tributaries of the city of Itu (SP). According to the NGO, the smear of pollution in the stretch that passes through the interior had decreased by about 40%.

The data also showed that the water quality at the monitored points was considered regular, with a positive balance in relation to the last 12 months. To reach this point, it took ten years of recovery, the foundation said.

