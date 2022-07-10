Timemania 1806 result has the biggest prize in history: see the numbers

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

* Due to technical problems the draws are delayed.

THE Cashier draws this Saturday (9) the seven numbers of the 1806 contest of timemania. The lottery for football fans has a prize of R$ 47 million, as it is accumulated. In fact, she could pay the biggest prize in her history this Saturday. The draw takes place every Tuesday and Saturday at Lucky Spacein São Paulo (SP).

Timemania 1806 Result

– 30, 32, 40, 44, 67, 74, 77.

Team of the heart: 54 – Manaus (AM)

How to play in Timemania?

Timemania is the lottery for football fans. In addition to your tip being worth a jackpot, you still help your heart team.

You choose ten numbers from the eighty available and a Heart Team. Seven numbers and one Heart Team are drawn per contest. If you get three to seven hits, or hit the heart team, you win.

You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or continue with your game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests (Teimosinha). The value of the bet is R$ 3.00.

