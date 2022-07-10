“Too many years without having sex”

Baby do Brasil shocks in an interview by giving details of her sex life and explaining that she has not been in a relationship with anyone for years

Baby from Brazil, who is about to turn 70 next June 18, surprised by giving details of his sex life. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, the famous said that she has not been in a relationship with anyone or even masturbating for years.

An evangelical pastor, she explained that she is not willing to perform the act without having a connection with the person. dating her with Walter Casagrandefor example, ended precisely because of abstinence.

“As I’m an evangelical pastor, I need to take care of my energy. I didn’t die for sex, but I want to save myself from having sex with anyone who is not approved by God. Not even masturbation. I haven’t had sex for many years.”explained Baby from Brazil.

Furthermore, the singer also abstains from vibrators or erotic products in her life. “If I have to have a relationship, I want Him to refer me. To be a “popstor”, I have to have control over my flesh. I need to be intense spiritually”said.

“Today I understand how the energy body is connected to the spiritual world. Sexual energy is powerful, at the time of orgasm, the channels open. If it is not under an alliance, it opens itself to everything that comes”said the artist.

GLOBO REPORTER EXPOSES RACISM IN SHOPPING

Tábata Polinea Globo reporter who is part of the Fantastic, vented on social media about an episode of racism he suffered in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. Desolate, she explained that the employees of a store refused to serve her when they saw her entering the place.

“Soon I, so combative, found myself exhausted when I should have taken a stand. At My Place, at Shopping Rio Sul, five saleswomen looked me from head to toe and decided not to serve me. My husband wanted to fight and I didn’t (should). I just left. Other customers arrived. At five they went to them”lamented.