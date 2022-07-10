UFC: Rafael Fiziev knocks out Dos Anjos in the fifth round of the main event | combat

– Now I want to see who is the best Rafael in the sport. Rafael Nadal, come here! – joked the winner of the main event.

After an early start accepting the kyrgyz’s standup, Dos Anjos made the lunge to put it down, locked on the fence, but the rival defended well and resisted. Fiziev was frightening with his kicks, but the Brazilian pressed once again in his takedown attempts and in the clinch. Despite not taking down, he controlled the opponent well, but, in the final seconds, Fiziev landed the best blows in a good combination.

Very fast with punches and kicks, Fiziev came back betting on short combinations. After about a minute and a half of the round, Dos Anjos attempted the takedown, but it was not effective. The Kyrgyz followed better in striking and defending the Brazilian’s attacks well. Dos Anjos started the third round by going up quickly to take down, but the opponent’s defense was up to date. By canceling the Brazilian’s grappling fight, Fiziev found space to show his versatility in standing strikes.