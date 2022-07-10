understand how you can earn high money to the worker

The worker can receive good news involving the Working Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) until the end of the year. Everyone knows that the fund provides a very important service for Brazilians. It is through it that the professional can have the withdrawal withdrawal when leaving a job, the birthday withdrawal once a year, etc.

A decision by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) can cause extra money to enter people’s pockets.

What happens is that the authorities will be analyzing soon a possible monetary revision of the FGTS. In this way, as soon as the subject becomes one of the main agendas, people will be able to gain access to retroactive values.

Best of all, the worker doesn’t have to pay anything to request the review. All that will be needed is for the monetary correction request to be forwarded through the fgts.loitlegal.com.br page.

However, it is important to keep in mind that in order to be able to make the referral, it is necessary to first request the calculation of the revision. Therefore, we inform you that the LOIT FGTS website makes this calculation automatically.

Once you have the amounts in hand, you can decide whether it is worth making the official request for a refund to the Court or not. It is worth remembering that the calculation tool has already accumulated more than R$ 1 billion with its revisions, having already served thousands of people from all corners of Brazil. The most interesting thing is that the final number is not even close to being reached.

The situation seems even more positive, since the Court has already reached a decision on the Referential Fee, placing it as unconstitutional when it comes to monetary corrections of precatories.

In this way, all people who had an account balance between 1999 and 2022 will have the right to receive their correction, if the hammer is hit on the new matter.

With such a large time span, the number of people who will be entitled to the review is very high. For amounts that reach a maximum of 60 minimum wages, the worker can make this request through the Federal Special Courts, provided that they have the proper documentation generated by the ILO in hand.

If by chance the values ​​are higher than 60 minimum wages, the citizen will need a lawyer to be able to represent you in Federal Court. In this way, all Brazilians can do now is wait and hope, as everything indicates that it is very likely that many people will have some amount to receive.