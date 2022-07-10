Understand what changes in Chile with the possible new Constitution

After a process of almost 2 years, the new constitution from Chile was presented to President Gabriel Boric last Monday (4.Jul.2022), moving the country away from the legacy of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). If approved by voters in a referendum scheduled for September 4 of this year, the new text will replace the model established by the Constitution of 1980.

The initiative is the result of the demands of the protests that took to the streets of the country in 2019. Thousands took to the streets to ask for more equality and better living conditions. On November 15 of the same year, the Chilean Congress and the government of then President Sebastián Piñera reached a historic agreement that ended the demonstrations that left 23 dead, in addition to thousands of injured and detained.

they agreed to call a plebiscite to evaluate the creation of a new Magna Carta. In October 2020, more than 78% of Chilean voters voted in favor of the change.

With 388 articles, the document was the first in Chile to be drafted equally between women and men. Of the 154 members of the commission selected for Chileans, half were women and the other half were men.

Compared with Pinochet’s Constitution, the new text enshrines the promotion of social rights and equality. It also changes the country’s political system with the aim of promoting greater participation and representation. Here’s the intact (2MB, in Spanish).

O Power 360 highlighted the main changes that will take place in Chile if the Constitution comes into force in the country.

POLITICAL SYSTEM

In the new Constitution, Chile is described as a state “parity” and “regional”. Because of the 1st principle, the Charter proposes that 50% of the positions of all State bodies and public companies should be held by women. It also establishes that the country should encourage the practice in the private sphere.

A part is also reserved for indigenous people. For example, a number of seats in the Chilean Congress is guaranteed, proportional to the indigenous population of the country. Considering the 2017 census, in which 12.8% of Chileans declared themselves indigenous, the group will have at least 20 of the 155 seats that make up the Chamber of Deputies.

The principle of regionality, on the other hand, deals with greater autonomy for regional and municipal governments. The text states that public policies must be “relevant to territorial needs” and “adapted to different local realities”.

To that end, the new document proposes the end of the Senate. A Chamber of Regions will be created in its place. In it, each of the 16 regions of the country will have at least 3 representatives. The purpose of the body is to evaluate the impact laws “regional”. It will also review, with Congress, appointments that require Legislative approval.

According to the document, the details related to the Chamber of Regions will still be determined by a law, but the idea is that it has less power than the Senate.

The Magna Carta also establishes some changes in the Executive. The presidential system was maintained. However, the minimum age to run for president was reduced from 35 to 30 years old. Another novelty is the possibility of 2 consecutive mandates. Pinochet’s current Constitution allows for re-election, but not consecutively.

SOCIAL RIGHTS

Pinochet’s Magna Carta establishes that the State must “contribute to the creation of social conditions”. The text also ensures the possibility of the private initiative offering services to the population.

The new Constitution describes Chile as a “Social and Democratic State of Law” which has an obligation to provide goods and services to guarantee the basic rights of citizens.

Although the possibility remains for Chileans to opt for the private service, the document proposes the creation of a public and free National System for education, health and welfare. There is also the guarantee of other rights, such as decent work, decent housing, food and “fair, fair and sufficient remuneration”.

INDIGENOUS

In an attempt to address historical inequalities and protect minority groups, the document emphasizes values ​​and composition “Multinational, Intercultural” from Chile. The current Constitution does not mention indigenous peoples in its text.

The Magna Carta recognizes 11 indigenous ethnicities and nations: Mapuche, Aymara, Rapa Nui, Lickanantay, Quechua, Colla, Diaguita, Chango, Kawashkar, Yaghan and Selk’nam. The document also states that other ethnicities can be recognized by law. The new Constitution also establishes the creation of mechanisms for the demarcation of lands and the claim of territories.

For the first time, indigenous peoples are recognized as autonomous communities. An example of this is the validation of people’s legal systems and educational institutions. According to the Constitution, autonomy, however, does not allow violating the character “unique and indivisible” of the State of Chile and Chilean laws.

In addition, the text enshrines protection for indigenous cultures, knowledge and identities, in addition to guaranteeing participation in Chilean politics. The State begins to recognize indigenous languages, symbols and emblems as official. It also validates the right of indigenous people to maintain their health practices and use their “traditional medicines”.

INDIVIDUAL, GENDER AND SEXUAL RIGHTS

Although Pinochet’s Constitution mentions individual rights, the new text covers their protection by guaranteeing, for example, the right to abortion. The document establishes, however, that the details of the law must later be regulated by law. For the first time in Chile’s constitutional history, women and people from the LGBTQIA+ community are mentioned.

The Constitution guarantees, for example, the defense of the right to a life free from gender violence. The document also guarantees the right to pleasure, when it states that “All people are holders of sexual and reproductive rights”including the “full and free enjoyment of sexuality, self-care and consent”.

Still in an innovative way, the Charter affirms that domestic and care work, performed largely by women, are socially necessary and essential jobs for the development of society. “They constitute an economic activity that contributes to national accounts and must be considered in the formulation and execution of public policies”establishes the text.

ENVIRONMENT

The new text also brings the understanding that Chile is a “ecological”. In that sense, the Constitutionfirm that it is the duty of the State to adopt measures to “prevent, adapt and mitigate the risks caused by the climate and ecological crisis”. It also includes regulations that guarantee protection to key ecosystems such as glaciers and wetlands.

Also in relation to the environment, the document breaks the corporate monopolies of natural resources, such as water. In Chile, the water market is completely privatized.