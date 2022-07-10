US and China reach ‘consensus’ on Chinese alignment with Russia

Antony Blinken and Wang Yi attended a ‘constructive’ meeting in Bali and discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in Taiwan.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (D) walks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi ahead of a bilateral meeting in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian island of Bali.



The heads of diplomacy of the United States and gives China, Antony Blinken and Wang Yi, met this Saturday, 9, for a constructive meeting and reached some consensus to improve relations. “The two parties, on the basis of reciprocity and mutual benefit, reached a consensus for the joint China-US working group to achieve more results,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in announcing the meeting with Blinken, which took place on the sidelines. of the G20 meeting in Bali. The main objective of the meeting between the two representatives was the resumption of high-level dialogue between the United States and China. “It is really time for all of us to stand up, as the G20 countries did one after the other, to condemn the aggression and demand, among other things, that Russia allow access to food blocked in Ukraine,” Blinken said.

During the meeting, the American mentioned the attitude of the Chinese government towards Taiwan, a democratic island that Beijing considers part of its territory and that it has promised to retake someday, which remains a problem for Washington, worried about the growing military pressure. of the Asian giant. “I expressed the US’s deep concern about Beijing’s increasingly provocative rhetoric and activities towards Taiwan and the vital importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken said after five hours of meeting with Wang. The Secretary of State stated that he also asked his Chinese counterpart to distance himself from Russia and condemn Russian “aggression” against Russia. Ukraine.

Since the 24th of February when Putin authorized a ‘military operation’ in Eastern Europe, the West has tried to isolate Russia since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and the world economy faces growing uncertainty, China and the United States have adopted preventive measures to prevent their many disagreements result in uncontrollable conflicts. Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia, said ahead of the meeting that the US government would seek “to do everything possible to avoid any mistake that could inadvertently lead to conflict”. The meeting was also supposed to serve as a preparation for virtual meetings between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden in the coming weeks. China’s state-run newspaper Global Times, generally critical of the United States, said diplomacy “highlights consensus between parties to prevent an escalation of confrontation.”

