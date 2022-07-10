US and Chinese leaders discuss war in Ukraine but fail to reach agreement | National Journal

The heads of diplomacy of the United States and China discussed the invasion of Ukraine that, this Saturday (9), completed 136 days.

More than eight hours of conversations. That was the time US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spent discussing Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

But not all this time was able to make the two reach an agreement. To journalists, Blinken said that he made it clear to the Chinese that he is concerned about China’s alignment with Russia, but that what he has heard in response is that Beijing is neutral in this war. “It’s very difficult to be neutral when it comes to this aggression,” he added.

This was their first meeting in eight months. The conversation took place in Indonesia during the G20 meeting.

Unable to convince China to change sides and oppose Russia, the Americans announced more humanitarian aid to Ukraine. They will send US$ 368 million in water, food and health equipment. The focus of this package is also to assist humanitarian organizations that help Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, in southern and eastern Ukraine, Russian bombers intensified. This Saturday (9), Ukrainian forces fought to try to contain the enemy advance in the breakaway region of Donetsk. But for some families, it was too late.

This grandson tries to hold back tears when he sees his grandmother’s body, dead in the backyard. Heartbroken, this familiar says: