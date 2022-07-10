Vagner Love puts Corinthians ahead of Flamengo in his heart and talks about retirement

An important piece in the stories of Corinthians and Flamengo, striker Vagner Love spoke about his affection for the clubs. The athlete said he had Timão in front of the carioca club and also commented on the possibility of retiring in one of the teams.

In recognition of the titles he won with the Parque São Jorge club, Vagner Love said that Corinthians is ahead in his heart in the dispute with Flamengo. In addition, the athlete also mentioned the club’s consideration in looking for him when he was free on the market.

“If you ask me: ‘Vagner, which team do you love the most?’. I have more affection for Corinthians. Why? Because I won for Corinthians. I was champion for Corinthians. And the two times I was free at the market, he hugged me. So, if I’m going to pick it up today, I’m more Corinthians than Flamengo”, said the athlete in an interview on Globe Sports.

Love also talked about the possibility of ending his career with one of the two teams. In addition to being happy with the chance, he said he still has “a lot of love to give”.

“I don’t know if there will be that opportunity, but if there is, I would be very happy to end it for one of the two. I’m 38 years old, the tank is still full. Just put it on the field and you’ll see, I’m full of love to give“, he pointed out.

Corinthians and Flamengo, by the way, will face each other again this Sunday afternoon. The teams face each other at 16:00 at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the Brasileirão.

