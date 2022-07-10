Vasco beats Criciúma with a penalty goal and approaches Cruzeiro

Vasco went to Criciúma today (09), for the 17th round of the Brasileirão of Serie B, and beat the home team 1-0. Vasco’s victory brings the team closer to the leader of Serie B, Cruzeiro, and opens an advantage three points for the 3rd place, Bahia. Criciúma, with the defeat, drops to 6th place and distances itself from the G4. The goal was scored by forward Raniel, from a penalty.

Vasco’s next game is against Sampaio Corrêa, on Saturday, away from home, at 4:30 pm. Criciúma, for Série B of the Brasileirão, receives Ponte Preta next Friday, at 19h, both games for the penultimate round of the first round. Vasco, in second, has 34 points, while Criciúma continues with 23.

Vasco’s young promise dominated the midfield and, with a lot of personality and lucidity, hit most of the plays he tried. Very participative, Andrey attacked the space, disarmed and organized the team. The midfielder still actively participated in the bid that resulted in a penalty for Vasco. In the second half, he still hit a shot on the post.

Inattentive, he committed the penalty that was decisive for the victory of Vasco. Kadu, even in a move that shouldn’t cause much trouble for Criciúma, cut Andrey’s cross, unintentionally, but using his hand, which was very open and away from his body.