Vasco’s performances: Raniel gives himself up front, and Andrey is the best against Criciúma | vasco

The defender made a great match in Criciúma and lost practically no duel, both on the ground and in the air. Vasco’s defense was quite tested, but managed to withstand the captain in a great afternoon.

Andrey Santos [VOL]: grade 7.5

Undoubtedly, Vasco’s best player on the field. He was involved in the main plays created by the team and draws attention to the quality of the pass. He even hit a ball on the post. It was the technical escape of a very limited team.

palaces [MEC]: grade 5.0

Substituted at the beginning of the second half, the midfielder did not have a good start at Heriberto Hulse. He even hit one pass or another, but he was missing on the field and missed some crosses. Palácios is still looking for a good performance as a starter at Vasco.

Not only for the penalty goal at the beginning of the first half, but Raniel made a first half of great delivery and movement in Criciúma. He bothered up front, disputed the balls and could have scored more times. He left early in the final stage.

1 of 3 Raniel and Maurício Souza, in Criciúma vs Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Raniel and Maurício Souza, in Criciúma vs Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

“Vasco only doesn’t go up if a tragedy happens”, says João | The Voice of the Crowd

Thiago Rodrigues [GOL]: 7.0

Leo Matos [LAD]: 6.5

Quintero [ZAG]: 6.5

Anderson Conceição [ZAG]: 7.0

Riquelme [LAE]: 6.5

Yuri Lara [VOL]: 6.5

Andrey Santos [VOL]: 7.5

palaces [MEC]: 5.0

Erick [ATA]: 6.0

Figueiredo [ATA]: 6.5

raniel [ATA]: 7.0

+ Read more news from Vasco

Matheus Barbosa [VOL]: 6.5

Zé Santos [ATA]: 5.5

Getúlio [ATA]: 6.0

Luiz Henrique [MEC]: 6.0

Zé Gabriel [VOL]: no grade

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!