VIDEO: Carlinhos Brown interrupts the audience’s demonstration against Bolsonaro – Nacional

Brown reacted by saying, “Sorry, but I’m the Brazil that worked out. I don’t get involved.” (photo: Caio Gallucci/Disclosure)

In the images, you can see the public shouting “Bolsonaro out”. Upon hearing the chorus, Brown reacted: “Sorry, but I’m Brazil that worked. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t even want to know”, interrupted the singer.

Carlinhos Brown’s reaction was compared to that of his colleague Elba Ramalho, who, in June, at a concert in So Joo, Bahia, also repressed the audience’s dissatisfaction with the current Brazilian president’s command.

On the networks, the public reacts against the attitude of Carlinhos Brown who stops the show in front of the shouts of Bolsonaro (photo: Playback/Internet)

With Brown’s interruption, you can hear someone from the audience shouting: “We want it” (Bolsonaro leaves). And the singer continues with his thought of wanting to do a “construction in the country”. let’s change. No politics!”, he emphasized.