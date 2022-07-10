VIDEO: Carlinhos Brown interrupts the audience’s demonstration against Bolsonaro – Nacional

Carlinhos Brown interrupted a demonstration by the audience against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), during a show, and the video in which the singer bars the choir went viral on social media.
In the images, you can see the public shouting “Bolsonaro out”. Upon hearing the chorus, Brown reacted: “Sorry, but I’m Brazil that worked. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t even want to know”, interrupted the singer.
Carlinhos Brown’s reaction was compared to that of his colleague Elba Ramalho, who, in June, at a concert in So Joo, Bahia, also repressed the audience’s dissatisfaction with the current Brazilian president’s command.
With Brown’s interruption, you can hear someone from the audience shouting: “We want it” (Bolsonaro leaves). And the singer continues with his thought of wanting to do a “construction in the country”. let’s change. No politics!”, he emphasized.
Elba Ramalho had the same reaction as Carlinhos Brown. On the occasion, the singer suppressed cries for Lula, the presidential candidate, and for “Fora, Bolsonaro”. “No, I don’t want to do politics, sorry. This is a São João concert, not a rally”, said the singer.
Thus, Brown became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter this Saturday (9/7). The artist’s advice says that the images are old.