Video: Joelma’s fan wins a draw, but is received with rudeness by the singer at a show | Column Fábia Oliveira

A fan of Joelma went through a situation beyond embarrassing this Saturday (9). The boy won a raffle that gave the right to a photo with the artist in her dressing room, but was mistreated by the singer. The contest was sponsored by the venue where she performed.

The young man, who lives in Goiás, traveled 14 hours to meet Joelma in her dressing room during the show at the Arena Castelo Show, in Osasco, tested for Covid-19, in which she tested negative, but simply returned home without the registration. that would be so special to him.

The man, who does not want to be identified, came to cry in front of the singer, who was not moved and was still rude. “Joelma, I traveled 14 hours, take a picture with me”, asks the young man. “Either I answer you or I do a show, what’s up?”, replies the singer sharply.

Sought, Joelma’s press office explained that the singer did not meet fans in her dressing room following a doctor’s order, as she is still in the process of recovering from the sequelae caused by Covid-19.

“Singer Joelma is recovering from the consequences of the covid as everyone knows, so before the show she did not have medical authorization to attend the dressing room. We also reiterate that the artist performed a show of almost 2 hours for the audience present as shown in the video below. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cf1gv4Hj22a/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=,” the note said.