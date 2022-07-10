Viih Tube feels sick while traveling, becomes international news and unexpected reason takes fans by surprise “Eram gases”

My grandmother used to say: “you can’t hold a fart” and apparently the influencer, HIV Tube, had no one to advise her. That’s because this Saturday (9), the content creator became international news after feeling intestinal pain for arresting the flatus. Eliezer’s affair even came out on the portal “The New York Post”.

“Love stinks. A Brazilian influencer had to be driven through an airport after experiencing ‘horrible pain’ from holding her farts,” reads the caption of the post made on social media to spread the story. The episode took place on the 28th, but only this Saturday that the case gained repercussion.

“Like mother, like daughter. And I, at the airport, started to feel horrible pain and I was even treated in a wheelchair and it was gas [risos]. I understand you, mommy Pocah,” she joked. HIV Tube, in season. It is worth mentioning that another singer went through the same problem recently and the story gained the spotlight.

The singer Pokah was also hospitalized after holding back the farts. “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of the boy, because the real shame is not letting the boy sleep because he’s in pain, going to the hospital with the boy and the report is: arrested fart”, she began, adding: “A As of today, I am releasing general,” he commented on Instagram.