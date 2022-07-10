Vtor Pereira is impressed with Fiel in open training and says he came to Corinthians because of emotion

This Friday, Corinthians held an open training session at Neo Química Arena, aiming to prepare for the duel against Flamengo, this Sunday, at 4 pm, also at the alvinegro stadium. The presence of Fiel in the activity impressed Vítor Pereira, coach of Timão.

“The big show was in the stands, off the field, because the training itself was nothing special. However, the atmosphere… This crowd is anything… How is it possible for so many people on Friday night, after work, to see a workout? It’s an extraordinary thing, it’s a passion that you feel, unparalleled”, said the technician in an interview with Corinthians TV.

It was Corinthians’ first open training session under the command of Vítor Pereira. Throughout Friday, the alvinegro club announced that the 40,000 tickets available for the activity were reserved by the fans: 22,000 for Fiel Torcedor members and 18,000 for the general public.

The Portuguese coach was hired by Timão in April this year. Since then, he has been ahead of Corinthians in 30 games, won 12 wins, drew 11 times and was defeated seven times.

Last Tuesday, the alvinegro club eliminated Boca Juniors on penalties, at Bombonera, and qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores after ten years. Vítor Pereira praised the fans’ happiness with the result and declared that Fiel’s passion was one of the main reasons for choosing to coach Corinthians.

“The crowd is very emotional, it’s a lot of passion, it’s a lot of sensations, and that’s why I came to Corinthians, after these emotions because that’s what we take to life, it’s the emotions that stay. In fact, the victory of Libertadores helped a lot, but it is a recognition of the work and I am very happy”, said the Corinthian coach.

Vítor Pereira will meet the fans again at Neo Química Arena this Sunday. Corinthians faces Flamengo, at 4 pm, at the alvinegro stadium, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. Timão seeks to win again in the national competition after the 4-0 defeat to Fluminense, last week, at Maracanã.

See more at: Vtor Pereira, Corinthians fans, Neo Qumica Arena, Corinthians training and Corinthians x Flamengo.