VW T-Cross is once again the leader of SUVs, followed by Jeep Compass

VW T-Cross is the best-selling SUV in Brazil in June, see the other models (Photo: Disclosure)

Of the ten best-selling cars in June, five represent the SUV category. Among them, the VW T-Cross is the best positioned model. The Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Creta are also highlights. Check out the full ranking.

Rise of SUVs: VW T-Cross was the best-selling model in the category last month

The month of June ended with some news in the ranking of best-selling cars. According to a survey by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, Fenabrave, 164,470 vehicles were registered, a figure that represents a drop of 5.42% compared to the month of May.

However, between the months of January and June, the total number of registrations registered 851,444 registrations, a number below the 1,006,610, which were registered in the same period last year – a lower percentage by 15.41%.

In addition to a general drop in the automotive market, the month of June also generated some changes in the scenario of the ten best-selling cars. These changes relate to the fact that half of the scenario (in June) represents the SUV category – with emphasis on the VW T-Cross, the sport utility vehicle best placed in the ranking.

The ten best-selling cars in June

On the other hand, the compact pickup, Fiat Stradaended the last month as the leader in sales after 9,840 units sold.

The second place went to VW Gol, which closed the last month in second place, with 9,435 units sold. Such a result, not seen in a long time, was enough to leave the Hyundai HB20 in third place, with 7,938 units sold.

The VW T-Cross was the best-selling SUV in June, with 6,309 vehicles sold – the amount responsible for placing the car in fourth place and in the position of best-selling SUV in Brazil in that month.

The fifth position was also due to a sport utility vehicle, the Jeep Compass, which sold 6,104 units.

The Italian automaker’s Fiat Cronos sold 6,047 units last month and ranked sixth.

In seventh position is the Hyundai Creta, with 5,924 units. Meanwhile, the eighth place belongs to the Chevrolet Tracker, with 5,312 units.

Renault is also part of the best-selling cars of the month, the automaker was represented by the Renault Kwid, which sold 5,043 units. Finally, in tenth place was the Fiat Pulse, with 4,839 units.

Half of the ranking is made up of SUVs

Of the ten best-selling cars in the last month, five are SUVs. The projection only proves the growing trend of popularization of the bodywork.

When analyzing the numbers, the vehicles add up to 28,488 units licensed in the last month – in a total of 43,142 license plates of the ten best-selling cars.

The category has gained notoriety in recent times and is the new trend in the segment. Sport utility vehicles are marked by features such as a more powerful and efficient engine, higher ground clearance and larger wheels, a set responsible for making cars face different types of terrain with greater ease.

In addition, the level of on-board technology, as well as interior comfort and good trunk capacity are also good attributes.

Best selling cars in June 2022

Fiat Strada – 9840

Volkswagen Gol – 9,435

Hyundai HB20 – 7,938

Volkswagen T-Cross – 6,309

Jeep Compass – 6,104

Fiat Cronos – 6047

Hyundai Crete – 5,924

Chevrolet Tracker – 5,312

Renault Kwid – 5043

Fiat Pulse – 4,839

