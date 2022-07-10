Wendel presents a counter-proposal to Flamengo and waits for ok to deal with Zenit | Flamengo

Flamengo accelerated negotiations in the market in search of midfielders with the departure of Willian Arão.

In negotiations moving forward with optimism with Udinese for Wallace, the club has the strategy ready and the conditions on the table to get Wendel on loan for one year. The steering wheel presented a counter-proposal to Rubro-Negro and, in case of a positive signal, will deal directly with the release with Zenit using FIFA’s prerogative.

Scorer of a goal in the 4-0 victory over Spartak Moscow this Saturday (see below), which gave the title of the Russian Supercup to the Saint Petersburg team, Wendel deviated from the subject when being questioned in a mixed zone. The negotiations are between Flamengo and its manager, Fransérgio, who passed on to the club the conditions of gloves and salaries desired by the agreement and awaits a response.

Flamengo has already made it clear that it is not in a position to meet the Russians’ demand to pay for the loan. Despite the great relationship with the club, Wendel already accepts to trigger the loophole given by FIFA to suspend the contract until June 2023 – due to the war between Russia and Ukraine – to defend the carioca club. One of the possibilities on the table is to offer the Russians an extension at no cost to the contract that ends in mid-2025.

According to the Paparazzo Rubro-Negro channel, Wendel is already dealing with the move to Rio de Janeiro. In a post on social media with the Supercup champion trophy, the player wrote “objective completed”. The decision was seen among those involved in the negotiations as a starting point for the conversations to be intensified.

In addition to Wendel, Flamengo has conversations going forward with optimism for Wallace. The club made a first offer of 4 million euros, rejected by Udinese, increased to 4.5 million euros, also refused, and plans to reach an agreement of up to 6 million euros for 70% of the economic rights. The Italians initially asked for 8 million euros, but agreed to negotiate.

With three changes foreseen in the regulations for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Flamengo has already agreed with Everton Cebolinha and Arturo Vidal in this transfer window, which opens on July 18.

