Wesley Safadão appears walking on video, days after herniated disc surgery | Ceará

Wesley Safadão recorded a video where he takes a few steps, days after undergoing surgery for a herniated disc. The images were published this Saturday (9) by the singer’s wife, Thyane Dantas. Safadão appears wearing compression stockings, in addition to a hospital band on his right wrist.
The surgical intervention took place this Thursday (7) to remove the herniated disc. Shows scheduled until this Sunday, July 10th had to be cancelled. He is still in the hospital and is expected to be discharged on Monday (11).
Wesley Safadão appears on video taking steps days after surgery to remove a herniated disc. — Photo: Publicity/Advisory
On the day of the surgery, the artist’s advice reported on social media that the procedure was successful, and that the singer is doing well.
“After carrying out new exams and medical evaluation led by the team of Dr. Francisco Sampaio Júnior and Professor Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho, we inform that the singer Wesley Safadão underwent a surgical intervention in the intervertebral disc, to remove a herniated disc”.
Wesley Safadão reported suffering pain due to a herniated disc, which made it difficult for him to breathe – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
The singer had already canceled shows soon when he felt the health problem. At the end of June, the forrozeiro stopped performing in the Bahian cities of Santo Antônio de Jesus, Cruz das Almas, Conceição do Jacuípe, Ibicuí (BA) and in the municipalities of Santa Luzia and Monteiro, in Paraíba.
In a video posted on social media, the singer reported feeling a lot of pain due to a herniated disc. See below:
Wesley Safadão reports how he received the diagnosis of herniated disc
